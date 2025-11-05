“Really crazy things are happening”: Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” gets 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, but viewers are all-in

Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair just debuted on Hulu with a whopping 0% Rotten Tomatoes score—and viewers are obsessed.

If there’s one thing a Ryan Murphy show is going to do, it’s divide viewers into two wildly different camps that either think it’s the absolute best or absolute worst thing ever. In the case of his new legal drama, All’s Fair, critics appear to be squarely in the camp of “absolute worst.”

The series premiered on November 4, and all nine critic reviews thus far have labeled it a dud. Predictably, much of the criticism seems to revolve around Kim Kardashian, who’s being blasted for being the embodiment of the “go girl, give us nothing” meme.

sarah paulson spitting out her lines and kim staring at her with a blank face that doesn’t move is frying me so bad https://t.co/uzowzwpzdg — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) November 5, 2025

But according to viewers and critics alike, Kardashian doesn’t shoulder all the blame for this disaster. Clips of ridiculous dialogue, questionable acting all around, and other aspects that suggest that Tomatometer score won’t be skyrocketing anytime soon have been circulating across social media since the premiere.

All’s Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question “Does a show need to be good?” & the answer is no, it doesn’t. We have legendary actresses here giving the worst performances of their careers, it takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs. — Kat ♱ (@albertcamslut) November 4, 2025

you guys really crazy things are happening over on hulu please stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/JAFFOU7Ivz — Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) November 4, 2025

she’s 78 i think she’s just doing it for shits n giggles atp — papi bones (@echolaliass) November 4, 2025

Audiences are all-in on ‘All’s Fair’

Although it seems the majority of viewers—at least the vocal ones—aren’t interested in defending All’s Fair as anything in the general realm of “good,” that doesn’t mean they’re dismissing it entirely.

“0% has to be one of the best marketing tactics ever. All right, ladies, I’ll give you one episode,” @DonFredericko remarked.

“All’s Fair series is fun, women-led, high fashion, terrible script, horrible acting, and believe it or not, Kim K is not the worst part of it. And Ryan Murphy has done it again. I’m sat,” wrote @killingmay_.

It was a somewhat common sentiment, which may not be surprising if you’ve ever been a fan of Ryan Murphy TV. Any moments of (admittedly subjective) quality are just a bonus. Fans flock to Murphy’s shows for the outrageousness and insane casting choices. And it sounds like All’s Fair isn’t disappointing folks on those grounds.

In addition to Kardashian, the show stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close. The recurring and guest stars promised for season one also have a number of notable names among them, from Judith Light to Jessica Simpson.

they’ve got Kate Berlant playing a dominatrix who owns an acupuncture clinic in All’s Fair with Kim Kardashian & Naomi Watts – so jot that down pic.twitter.com/rIcKHXomgb — jeez la weez (@subject13x) November 4, 2025

So, as much as the critics may be coming out as haters, it just might be helping All’s Fair find the exact audience it wants and needs.

“All’s Fair is my type of nonsense camp show. Sorry, I LOVE this type of ridiculousness. Diamonds, fashion, bad bitches and it’s sexy,” said one.

The critics rating All’s Fair zero stars is so ridiculous and unfair. But then part of me thinks it’s an orchestrated plan by Kimberly for press and attention on release day. All the commotion is just making more people watch it. — ASHLEIGH LOUISE (@axhleighlouise) November 5, 2025

Wait my timeline is loving All’s Fair, people are saying it’s camp and what we needed

We are so back Kim get behind me #AllsFair pic.twitter.com/OgjOX6UnYq — leandre koffi (@leandek15) November 4, 2025

All’s Fair greatest show of all time. pic.twitter.com/ccL0yFdlho — andres (@DblAuntAndres) November 5, 2025

