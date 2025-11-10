Ryan Coogler is rebooting “The X-Files” and fans can’t wait—here’s everything we know

As the director of Creed, Sinners, and the Black Panther movies, Ryan Coogler is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers out there.

However, the 10-time NAACP Awards winner is now eyeing the silver screen. Back in March 2023, it was announced that he was teaming up with Disney to release an X-Files reboot, and naturally, as he goes through the Sinners press tour, the subject has once again come up.

So, what do we know about the X-Files reboot? Well, the truth is out there…

Currently, there’s no confirmed release date for the X-Files reboot. As of November 025, the project is still in the early production stages. According to ScreenRant, Coogler said he would work on the reboot before Black Panther 3, meaning that, hopefully, production will begin sometime soon.

While rumors have swirled over new and returning cast members, we’re still in the very early stages of casting, and it’s unclear whether scripts have actually been written for this project.

With this in mind, assuming production begins sometime next year, we could be looking at a 2027 release window.

Who is in the X-Files reboot cast?

ScreenRant also reported that Danielle Deadwyler, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the movie Till, was primed to be the leading lady of the series, along with an unknown male.

When asked about the Deadwyler rumors, Coogler told Variety that he could “neither confirm or deny” this.

Gillian Anderson, who starred in the original series, confirmed that she had spoken to Coogler about the show on UK morning show This Morning, and added: “If the phone rings and it’s good, and it feels like the right time… perhaps. That’s what I said.”

Given that Coogler is teaming up with Disney on this, we can assume that the show will eventually be available to watch on the streaming service Disney+.

Is there any other news on the reboot?

Back in 2024, OG X-Files creator Chris Carter gave his blessing for the reboot. “I’ve had a conversation with [Coogler],” he revealed. “Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he’s got some good ideas.”

In spring 2025, Coogler appeared on the Last Podcast on the Left, revealing that the reboot was next on his agenda. “I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it,” he said. “Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really [expletive] scary.”

“We’re going to try to make something really great, and make something for the real X-Files fans and maybe find some new ones,” he added.

Most recently, he told Variety that his inspiration for this series is none other than his mom.

“Like my relationship with Rocky with my dad, The X-Files is one of those things with my mom,” he said.

“My mom means the world to me – she’s actually here tonight – so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She’s fired up.”

