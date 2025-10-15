“Stop it”: Ruby Rose says it’s “incredibly stupid” to “fall for” Taylor Swift trad wife accusations

Ruby Rose has entered the chat, and she’s not holding back. After a wave of online critics accused Taylor Swift of aligning with MAGA rhetoric following the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, Rose took to Threads to push back.

Featured Video

The actress called the claims “propaganda,” saying it was absurd to equate Swift with hate groups or “trad wife” ideology. She rejected the notion that Swift belonged in the same sentence as these groups, insisting the allegations made no sense.

Swift has faced backlash after she dropped The Life of a Showgirl in early October. Even diehard Swifties were critical, panning the singer’s lyrics, accusing her of using AI-generated visuals in her album visuals, calling her a bully over her alleged Charli XCX diss track, and dragging her over claims of low-quality merch.

Rose acknowledged some complaints existed, but she insisted they were not equivalent to claiming Swift supported hate groups.

Advertisement

Ruby Rose defends Taylor Swift against “MAGA” accusations

“As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself. I refuse to say her name in the same sentence as the hate group, Wackadoodles, are conspiring to attach her to. But what I will say is this,” Ruby Rose posted on Threads.

“Given her public position against Trump, and his against her. If you are falling for the propaganda ‘Trad wife’ ‘X,y,z’ claims, you are most definitely walking into the biggest man made, rage bait, black hole. Stop it,” the actress continued. “It’s not true, and it’s incredibly stupid. It’s also embarrassing and hurtful to see energy put into this. Keep that energy and let’s take it where it’s necessary and needed.”

Advertisement

Rose countered criticisms by emphasizing that critics mixed hugely different complaints. Some of these are about Swift’s wealth, others about her lyrics, and conflating them with MAGA affiliation was misleading.

She insisted that shouting “trad wife” or similar labels served only as clickbait. She asked online users to redirect passionate energy toward real injustice, rather than rumor and character assassination.

Fans debate whether Taylor Swift’s new album crosses a line, or is just being misread

“You can’t be doing much social justice if you can’t see that your billionaire friend is part of the problem,” read the top-liked comment under Rose’s post.

Advertisement

Other people in the comments of Rose’s Threads post offered their personal views and insights about Taylor Swift, on all sides of the spectrum.

@alexnicole99 argued, “Yeah sorry Ruby but I’m listening to the Black women on this one who are calling out some very obvious dog whistles and microaggressions. Everyone claims she’s some lyrical mastermind yet when BIPOC women call that shit out, suddenly it’s ‘no that’s not what she meant!’ Gimme a break. 🙄” On the other side of that argument, @black_j1nx added, “Im confused about the ‘black people saying shes racist’ because not only have i only seen black women saying theres nothing wrong with the lyrics, I AM a black woman who sees absolutely nothing wrong. Stop speaking over us for the love of all that is holy😭”

A more mixed take came from @quotethedreamer, who wrote: “I mean she’s not evil like most billionaires, but she is 100% not for the working class and she is blind to what the rest of the world is going through.”

Advertisement

“Also, didn’t she sue a guy who was adding up her crazy jet usages? She’s a billionaire who’s for herself, yes there are worse people, but I don’t think she should be idolized either.”

Ruby Rose responded to them, saying, “Girl. We are having two different conversations. You’re talking about her jet and I’m talking about the claims she is hateful. These are not comparable. Nor are they linked. Same goes with her salary. I’m not the T police. Just because you don’t idolize someone, it doesn’t mean they are MAGA. For example.”

Finally, @miss_gem_k_sands observed, “Im currently arguing with somebody, claiming Taylor doesn’t deserve to be a Billionaire AND refusing to believe she Donates a lot of Money, all because she is still a Billionaire. Unfortunately, people are indeed turning against Taylor… just like Trump wants.”

Ruby Rose responded to them, saying, “lol. She used to scroll go fund me like a social media app. Clicking ‘reach their donation’ like the ‘like’ button. 😂”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.