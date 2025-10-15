Birthday reenactment of *that* infamous “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” dinner fight was so legit, Bravo weighed in

For her 30th birthday, TikToker Lucy Xian Jones (@itslucyjones) hosted a dinner that turned into a full-on spectacle: Jones and her friends transformed the evening dinner party into a table read of one of reality TV’s most infamous fights: the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 5 Amsterdam dinner scene.

With printed scripts and wine glasses, the group recreated every tense moment. Viewers quickly declared the performance Oscar-worthy and filled the comments section of the video with praise.

The TikTok has been viewed 3.7 million times and has over 620,000 likes.

“This was such a fun birthday activity,” Lucy told the Daily Dot. “I originally got the table read idea from TikTok but I was struggling to find the right film.”

Apparently, the script itself was a bit of a last-minute decision. “I initially had chosen two scenes from Twilight (my favorite movie as a teen) but a few days before my party I came across a housewives compilation on TikTok and knew that the RHOBH scene was perfect (I’m a huge fan of Bravo).”

“I was only aware of one friend who was familiar with this scene, so most people read the script totally blind. However, many of my friends have backgrounds in acting so I knew they would be up for the job.”

She added: “It also didn’t occur to me until after the video that the private chef we had hired for dinner was the perfect addition to the scene!”

The original Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Amsterdam dinner

Before it became a birthday party centerpiece, the season 5 Amsterdam fight was one of RHOBH’s most shocking moments. During dinner, Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards’ simmering tension finally boiled over.

When Richards made a pointed remark, saying, “Let’s talk about the husband … let’s not talk about what you don’t want out,” Rinna’s composure cracked. Moments later, she smashed her wine glass on the table, creating an unforgettable scene.

Later, Rinna revealed that Richards had admitted something surprising about that moment, according to Entertainment Now. “She has since come to me and said, ‘I was produced to do that,’” Rinna said. “Whether that’s true or not … that’s how she dealt with it when we made up in a sense.”

Rinna explained that producers knew exactly what topics would set her off. “If you listen to me for long enough, you’d know that if anybody came after you or the girls, that would be like pushing a big button in me,” she told her husband, Harry Hamlin, on their podcast, Let’s Not Talk About The Husband.

She added that exhaustion and jet lag didn’t help, noting that the blowup happened late in the season. Still, she acknowledged with a bit of humor, “Well, I wouldn’t have made a very good Housewife, though, if I’d have just laughed.”

The Amsterdam dinner lives again, this time with better lighting and more wine

At Jones’s birthday dinner, the reenactment unfolded with full dramatic flair. Each friend took on a different Housewife “character, reading their lines with exaggerated emotion and precise timing. Everyone appeared fully invested in the chaos. The table shook with laughter as the pantomimed wine glass smash moment played out, while others delivered lines.

People online were obsessed with how committed the group was to embodying the over-the-top world of Housewives reality stars.

Even the official Bravo TikTok account chimed in, writing, “10s across the board 👏”

Other commenters were equally delighted. One user said, “The person playing Kim did so good.” Another joked, “Yolanda sounded like Lord Farquaad from Shrek 😂”

Meanwhile, one observant viewer pointed out a background detail everyone loved: “The chef in the back witnessing this 💀💀💀💀”

Lucy Xian Jones did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

