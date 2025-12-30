“Bring on the chaos”: Fans react to the return of “Malcolm in the Middle”

The Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair trailer is finally here, and fans are impressed by the attempt at continuity.

Featured Video

Malcolm in the Middle debuted in 2000 and ran for seven seasons. The sitcom followed the gifted middle child of a chaotic middle-class family and was a fan-favorite show in the 2000s. Now, 19 years after the series came to an end, it’s coming back with most of the original cast.

Last year, it was officially announced that a four-part revival series was in the works for Disney+. The returning cast includes Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as Hal, Jane Kaczmarek as Lois, Justin Berfield as Reese, and Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis. Erik Per Sullivan won’t be returning as Dewey, but was replaced by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Advertisement

You can watch the trailer below:

Fans react to Malcolm in the Middle trailer

The new Malcolm in the Middle trailer is short, but it has fans hopeful that the revival is capturing the essence of the original show. Reboots can be hit or miss, so some fans are proceeding with caution, but others are just happy to see their favorite, relatable family back on TV. You can check out some of the reactions below:

Advertisement

Idc if they’re butchering this, Malcolm in the Middle is a legit top 5 show of mine. WE WILL BE WATCHING https://t.co/H1WUozimUj — Alexander (@Motionless__570) December 29, 2025

We’ll be seated.

Alright, this shot is very Malcolm In The Middle https://t.co/dZNH06dpvI pic.twitter.com/kRGaqv8uwB — Son of a son of a Jeff (@mr4time) December 29, 2025

It looks correct.

Advertisement

It’s going to be surreal for some people to see Cranston as that character again post-Walter White. — Venom (@AnkitSi70755453) December 29, 2025

The Breaking Bad factor, though.

Is it just me or do they look practically the same. It’s like age barely touched them. #MalcolmInTheMiddle pic.twitter.com/mSgIRjDUwv — Jay Thomas (@GroundhogJay_) December 29, 2025

They all look good, too.

Advertisement

OMG, can’t wait for the Malcolm revival. bring on the chaos! #MalcolmInTheMiddle pic.twitter.com/5z3DjEfsPn — Man of Steel (@being_god) December 29, 2025

“Bring on the chaos.”

The best news I’ve received lately… Fantastic! — a.s.kilic (@ankara_traveler) December 29, 2025

News we needed.

Advertisement

I can’t explain but seeing Malcolm in the Middle in HD is weird https://t.co/6T4x7Q9N6g — Seán🇮🇪🃏 (@AlchemistSean) December 29, 2025

Some changes will take getting used to…

holy shit the actor they got for dewey looks just like him https://t.co/chFf7QBBzZ — mario (@sageemarioo) December 29, 2025

…But others might not be so hard.

Advertisement

Después de tantos años, ha regresado Malcolm In The Middle pic.twitter.com/kRIhfi5fj1 — Cartoons On The Moon (@CartoonsOTMoon) December 29, 2025

It’s so good to have them back!

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



