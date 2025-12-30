“Bring on the chaos”: Fans react to the return of “Malcolm in the Middle”

The Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair trailer is finally here, and fans are impressed by the attempt at continuity.
Malcolm in the Middle debuted in 2000 and ran for seven seasons. The sitcom followed the gifted middle child of a chaotic middle-class family and was a fan-favorite show in the 2000s. Now, 19 years after the series came to an end, it’s coming back with most of the original cast.
Last year, it was officially announced that a four-part revival series was in the works for Disney+. The returning cast includes Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as Hal, Jane Kaczmarek as Lois, Justin Berfield as Reese, and Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis. Erik Per Sullivan won’t be returning as Dewey, but was replaced by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.
You can watch the trailer below:
Fans react to Malcolm in the Middle trailer
The new Malcolm in the Middle trailer is short, but it has fans hopeful that the revival is capturing the essence of the original show. Reboots can be hit or miss, so some fans are proceeding with caution, but others are just happy to see their favorite, relatable family back on TV. You can check out some of the reactions below:
We’ll be seated.
It looks correct.
The Breaking Bad factor, though.
They all look good, too.
“Bring on the chaos.”
News we needed.
Some changes will take getting used to…
…But others might not be so hard.
It’s so good to have them back!
