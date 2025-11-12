Modders did what Rockstar wouldn’t: Mexico returns to “Red Dead Redemption 2”

After years of wishing they could cross the border again, Red Dead Redemption 2 players are finally getting their chance.

A team of modders has recreated Mexico’s beloved Nuevo Paraíso region—the missing half of Rockstar’s Western world in a free fan-made expansion.

The project is still in early access but already winning praise from fans who say it feels like “what Rockstar should’ve done,” promising remastered landscapes and new challenges.

Modders resurrect Mexico in RDR2 expansion

Last week, YouTuber Rixus posted a trailer for the expansion showing off the gorgeous landscapes and old-style towns of Nuevo Paraíso. Though still a work in progress, eager fans can download it on Nexus Mods, where it was first posted in October 2023.

“Every town, settlement, and camp has been meticulously created to capture the essence of Mexico, with new vegetation for each region, clean roads and trails, new locations, and immersive landscapes brought to life by the natural movements of its inhabitants as they go about their daily lives,” wrote Rixus.

“The army patrols the borders, and in some places, secrets and remnants of the past remain.”

A group of modders are bringing a fan made expansion DLC to Red Dead Redemption 2 to bring Nuevo Paraiso (aka Mexico) fully enhanced with army patrols, new missions, animals and remastered areas.



Source:https://t.co/073fhR3gRR pic.twitter.com/JwSWyy3LIc — ben (@videotechuk_) November 8, 2025

“Discover new secrets, new small secundary [sic] missions, and unique locations that expand the game world without losing its core identity.”

The mod, posted by a Nexus user who did not work on it, is known only as “Mexico Team.” Comments on the YouTube trailer suggest that Rixus is one of them. Modders often remain anonymous due to the threat of lawsuits from publishers.

Assets and music files found in the game’s code suggest that Red Dead Redemption 2’s developers originally planned to include the region. Features frequently end up cut from video games as ambitious and massive as this one, leaving fans disappointed.

That’s where modders come in.

There is not yet an estimated date for the mod’s completion, but the release of a trailer suggests that it’s getting there.

“I used to pray for times like this”

In the YouTube comments and on X, fans of the Red Dead franchise are giving thanks to these anonymous modders for creating what Rockstar Games failed to.

“I used to pray for times like this,” wrote YouTuber @Backrooms_999.

“You guys are doing what Rockstar will never do,” said @UnclePlan. “This is one of the greatest works ever in RDR2 modding history.”

“This is what I wished the RDR remaster was, just the first game added as DLC to RDRII,” gushed X user @Tipsepia. “Shout out to these modders for making that possible.”

Some, however, fear for the modders’ bank accounts, noting that Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive has been awfully litigious in recent years.

“You shouldn’t announce these things guys,” @jacksonlee1268 warned. “Take 2 are on the war path. I really hope you can release this.”

The modders when Rockstar find out: https://t.co/ynnBfEBlLO pic.twitter.com/fj42wOMqz0 — Grand Theft Auto VI (@Everything_GTA6) November 10, 2025

“The modders when Rockstar find out:” joked @Everything_GTA6 on X with an image of a disintegrating skeleton.

Take-Two, which is also responsible for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, sued a third-party GTA marketplace back in March for allegedly selling “assets, currency, and account hacks.”

