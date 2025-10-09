“Like it was meant to happen”: Rebecca Sugar set to direct a Moomins film, exciting fans

Steven Universe and Adventure Time alum Rebecca Sugar is set to direct a Moomin animated film, and fans are thrilled.

Sugar is best known for writing episodes of Adventure Time as well as creating Steven Universe, which is considered a groundbreaking work in queer animation. It was previously announced that Sugar would be working on a new Steven Universe spin-off, Lars of the Stars, but that’s not the only project fans of the creator have to look forward to.

Sugar took to Instagram this week to share the news that they will be directing a Moomin feature from Annapurna, the studio behind Nimona.

“Humbled and thrilled to be directing a Moomin animated feature,” Sugar captioned the post. “This mug was on my desk every day while I was running Steven Universe…”

What are Moomins?

Moomins are characters created by Finnish writer and illustrator Tove Jansson. They are featured in novels, short stories, picture books, and a comic strip. Despite resembling hippomotimus, Moomins are categorized as trolls. The fairy tale characters live together in a house in Moominvalley, where they express their creativity.

Sugar’s film won’t be the first time the Moomins made it to the screen. They have starred in many television adaptations over the years, as well as two films that were recut from the Polish-Austrian series. Moomins on the Riviera is a Finnish film released in 2014, based on the comic strip.

Fans react to the Moomins movie

Fans of Moomins and Rebecca Sugar alike are taking to social media to express their excitement over the project. You can view some of the reactions below:

“Rebecca Sugar and Moomins is a dream pairing full of heart,” one fan wrote.

“Wait, Rebecca Sugar + Annapurna + Moomins? Animated film of the year, no doubt, all other projects can just cancel their releases when this comes out,” another added.

“Steven Universe energy meets the Moominvalley vibes… this is already giving iconic! Can’t wait to see what Rebecca Sugar cooks up,” one commentator posted.

“This is the most unexpectedly perfect combo. Rebecca Sugar’s style fits Moomins so naturally it’s like it was meant to happen. You can already imagine the gentle songs, the pastel skies, and that bittersweet feeling that lingers after the credits,” another fan observed.

