“Feels really tacky”: Fans react after Orlando Bloom poses with actress dressed as Katy Perry for Halloween

Actress Rachel Lynn Matthews appears to have dressed up as Katy Perry while posing with Perry’s ex, Orlando Bloom, on Halloween.

The actress, known for her role in Happy Death Day, wore a shiny blue jumpsuit and a dark wig. The costume echoed Perry’s look from the all-woman Blue Origin space tourism flight earlier this year.

Bloom, wearing skull face paint, posed near her in shots that circulated online after Matthews shared them on her Instagram Story.

What made the costume so awkward?

The timing made everything even stranger. Perry and Bloom ended things in June 2025, and she soon began dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Around the same period, she dropped a breakup track that fans linked to their split.

In another photo posted to Instagram, Matthews appeared to mimic Perry by kissing the floor, which the singer notoriously did after landing back on Earth following her space flight, under a text caption reading “TAKE UP SPACE!!!”

The images spread across social media platforms, with plenty of folks sharing their perspectives on the optics of the costume. Several people online speculated about the optics, wondering how Bloom might feel about posing with someone dressed as the mother of his child.

While a few commented that the costume was “mean-spirited,” others pointed out the possibility that the pair just happened to be at the same party and snapped a couple of quick photos together that the internet blew out of proportion.

Reactions to the Halloween photos

Folks online saw the situation as, overall, a strange move. Still, some admitted the situation bordered on darkly funny celebrity chaos. As one person put it, the photos felt “messy but entertaining.”

u/namegamenoshame wrote, “You know how hard you have to work to make me feel bad for Katy Perry and yet idk man this is craaaazy.” Additionally, u/MsCandi123 commented, “I did not have siding with Katy Perry on my bingo card, but it’s been a wild year so. 🤷🏼‍♀️”

“It feels really tacky,” wrote ilove_butter89.

Other Redditors focused on intent. u/askingtherealstuff remarked, “Genuinely, did he spend Halloween with her or were they at the same party and she took a photo with him.”

“Everyone involved is entirely way too old for this nonsense,” added u/honeyhibiscus.

Meanwhile, u/generalpathogen wondered how obvious the costume even was, saying, “I mean same but that jumpsuit doesn’t even appear to say ‘Origin’ on it? If they’re actually an item and he knowingly did this, it’s messed up, but if there’s a chance she just walked up… I would not blame him for not automatically recognizing a shiny blue jumpsuit as being a ‘Katy Perry’ costume??”

One fan on X pointed out the likelihood that Matthews and Bloom merely ran into one another and shared photos of the actress with a man named Will Erwin, whom they claimed she is currently in a relationship with.

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm this information.

