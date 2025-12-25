Advertisement
“Pushing Daisies” might be getting a Season 3. Here’s what we know so far

“The entire cast wants to come back.”

Jamie Jirak
pushing daisies cast
Warner Bros. Television/Living Dead Guy Productions

A sad reality of being a television fan is that your favorites get cancelled all the time. Countless great programs were cut down in their prime, including the beloved ABC dramedy, Pushing Daisies.

The show ran for two seasons from 2007 to 2009, and it’s often listed as people’s favorite cancelled show. After over 15 years of waiting, it looks like Pushing Daisies might finally be getting a Season 3.

What is Pushing Daisies about?

Pushing Daisies stars Lee Pace as Ned, a pie-maker who can bring dead things back to life by touching them. However, if he touches them a second time, they die for good.

When he brings his childhood crush, Chuck (Anna Friel), back to life, their blooming romance is hindered by the fact that they cannot touch. Throughout the show, Ned uses his powers to solve murder cases.

pushing daisies kiss with saran wrap
Warner Bros. Television/Living Dead Guy Productions

Pushing Daisies also stars Kristin Chenoweth, Chi McBride, Ellen Greene, Swoosie Kurtz, Field Cate, and Jim Dale as the narrator.

Could Pushing Daisies come back?

Pushing Daisies creator Brian Fuller has been promoting his new film, Dust Bunny. While speaking with The Mary Sue, the creative was asked about a potential third season of Pushing Daisies, and he gave an exciting answer.

“Absolutely,” Fuller replied when asked if he wanted to revisit the show. “We have a season three pitch, and the entire cast wants to come back, and we’re hoping we get to return to them. We just have to find somebody who wants to make it.”

lee pace in pushing daisies
Warner Bros. Television/Living Dead Guy Productions

While that is exciting news, it means the show still has a huge hurdle. Pushing Daisies is currently streaming on HBO Max, but there’s no telling what the future will hold for streamers now that Netflix is buying Warner Bros.

Hopefully, the positive reaction to the news will be enough for a company to pick up the third season.

Fans react to Pushing Daisies Season 3

Even though the news is not official, Pushing Daisies fans are thrilled that Season 3 might be in development.

Soaking it in.

Let’s go, Netflix…

…Or anyone, really.

u/burtle01 via Reddit

Huge.

u/TheWorldIsEndingFete via Reddit

However, some people aren’t holding their breath.

u/cabernet 7 via Reddit

Thank you for your service, The Mary Sue.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

