“The song has already gone triple platinum in my car”: Fictional band from “KPop Demon Hunters” is climbing the U.S. music charts

KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix isn’t just drawing in viewers—it’s making noise on the music charts too. The animated movie follows a fictional K-pop girl group called HUNTR/X, and it turns out their music is resonating with real-life fans.

The group’s lead single “Golden” just debuted at number 8 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-charting film soundtrack of the year so far.

According to Variety, the track is also being released as a full single, complete with instrumental and a cappella versions in a three-track bundle.

Over on Spotify, HUNTR/X is now the top-performing female group, with “Golden” racking up the most streams from the movie’s soundtrack.

Netflix eyes awards season

With the film already building serious momentum, Netflix reportedly has bigger plans. The company intends to submit “Golden” for Best Original Song consideration during awards season, as per Variety, and has already launched a lyric video for the song on YouTube:

Whether or not it ends up nabbing a nomination, its early success is hard to ignore.

KPop Demon Hunters pulled in 9.2 million views during its opening weekend alone, and added another 24.2 million in the second week. Based on those numbers, it looks like the buzz isn’t dying down anytime soon.

A perfect time for a new K-pop wave

Part of what’s fueling the excitement is the current gap in the K-pop landscape.

With BTS still on hiatus and many fans looking for fresh sounds, projects like KPop Demon Hunters are filling a void—and doing it well.

Even though HUNTR/X is fictional, the music, the aesthetics, and the execution feel just as polished as the real thing. And that matters, especially now.

Solo K-pop artists like Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa have already made waves in the U.S., each landing on Billboard charts and performing at major American festivals. Fans are clearly open to global sounds, and Demon Hunters is riding that momentum.

In addition to “Golden,” another track from the movie called “Your Idol” is also jumping to the top of music charts.

What fans are saying

On Reddit, particularly under a post on r/kpop, users had mixed but passionate takes.

One fan declared, “Deserved. The song has already gone triple platinum in my car.”

Another user was mostly on board—but wanted more: “I REALLY want them to make the full MV that they started to show in the movie. Goated song.”

Had to whip this up. Can’t get over how good K-POP DEMON HUNTERS is! 😭💜 I’ve had the soundtrack on repeat the past few days. They really got the Kpop and Kdrama stan in me haha. #kpopdemonhuntersnetflix #kpopdemonhuntersfanart #KPOPDEMONHUNTERS pic.twitter.com/JKMFKfaWm4 — Prince Valenz Masong (He/Him) (@privalenz) June 26, 2025

Still, not everyone was sold. One person shared, “I only heard it once, and that one time was without headphones. If I hear it again and I like it, good for me. If I end up disliking it even more, sucks for me I guess.” They went on to say the song felt overrated, adding, “It doesn’t do justice to I Am, or Rebel Heart, or Mine, Payback and Crush… I just think it sounds very meh.”

