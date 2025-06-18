The internet loves George, the “Daily Show” lighting designer who won the Pedro Pascal lookalike contest

The latest internet sensation may look like it’s just Pedro Pascal again, but it’s really George Gountas, The Daily Show’s lighting designer.

Featured Video

During Monday’s “After the Cut” segment, Jon Stewart interviewed the man who makes his face look so good, revealing the winner of Sunday’s Pedro Pascal lookalike contest to the world.

“You’re a sexier, younger Pedro Pascal,” said Stewart.

Advertisement

Meet Pedro Pascal lookalike contest winner George Gountas

On June 17, The Daily Show brought on Gountas as a bit of relief from the usual heavy news, introducing him as the winner of the New York Pedro Pascal lookalike contest that took place on Sunday. He does, indeed, look remarkably similar to the Star Wars actor, so much so that the contest runners didn’t even make him sign up.

The winner of the Pedro Pascal lookalike contest is also The Daily Show’s lighting designer, George Gountas! #AfterTheCut pic.twitter.com/PTrVURVnLS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 17, 2025

“You’re supposed to pre-sign up. I did not sign up,” he said. “I rolled up and I’m like, ‘yo, I’m here,’ and they’re like, ‘you’re gonna win.”

Advertisement

The winner of Pedro Pascal lookalike contest has been crowned. pic.twitter.com/e7d7uO7kqX — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 16, 2025

To prepare for the contest, Gountas had to shave his beard, which had long tricked Stewart into thinking the lighting designer looked nothing like Pascal. He then consulted his stylist neighbor at his wife’s urging and got a pair of glasses. That’s all it took.

the pedro pascal look-alike contest was wild guys pic.twitter.com/MySJOH2K6J — dani 🇵🇸 (@jinio) June 15, 2025

Later in the segment, Gountas further revealed himself to be a wife guy by using the opportunity to ask the real Pedro Pascal to come meet his. This was the compromise he made with his spouse over how much attention he’s getting from other women, including those who screamed and hooted in the audience.

Advertisement

“Hey, Pedro,” he said to the camera. “This is Pedro number five from New York. It would be a great, great, great gift if you could meet my wife, Jenny. It would mean the world to her. We need to make this happen.”

Now there’s two of them

Pascal was already a pretty universally beloved celebrity, and nobody is complaining that there are two of him now. In fact, the love that Gountas got on The Daily Show was more than matched by social media users.

WE LOVE GEORGE IN THIS HOUSEHOLD‼️ pic.twitter.com/uomUk0hbmX — 𝗦𝗔𝗩 ♡ (@pascalfanatic) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

“WE LOVE GEORGE IN THIS HOUSEHOLD,” said X user @pascalfanatic.

“Champion of wife guys as well, using this to get his wife with actual Pedro,” @justawhitemare pointed out. “A legend.”

Those who are fans of both Pascal and The Daily Show could barely handle it, with user @lyssramscal writing the following:

Advertisement

ok hang on i didn’t really care about this whole lookalike contest thing at first ngl but this is so fucking funny what do u mean the winner was the lighting designer for the fucking daily show 😭 https://t.co/dqKMwGuKBd — lyss | 🍉 (@lyssramscal) June 17, 2025

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.