The “Peacemaker” Season 2 dance was just removed as a Fortnite emote—here’s the reason behind the ban

Peacemaker‘s latest episode, “Ignorance Is Chris,” featured a shocking twist that caused an associated dance in Fortnite to get pulled off the platform.

What happened?

In season two of the HBO Max series, Peacemaker/Chris Smith (John Cena) decides to live in an alternate universe where his family is alive and celebrated as heroes. His friends decide to follow him and bring him home. With everyone on the alternate Earth, some unfortunate truths are revealed.

[Spoiler alert for episode six of Peacemaker’s second season ahead]

In Peacemaker’s sixth episode of season two, Chris realizes he’s living on Earth X, a reality where Nazis won. While DC fans are praising the episode for its shocking twist, Fortnite is facing backlash.

In Fortnite, you can play as Peacemaker, and the character’s “Peaceful hips” dance emote matches his dance from the show. The dance occurs in the intro to Peacemaker‘s second season, in which the cast dances “Oh Lord” by Foxy Shazam.

Turns out, some of those dance moves were hinting at the show’s big twist, just like in Season 1. At times, Peacemaker’s arm movements look like a swastika:

So now that it’s confirmed the new universe is Earth-X, let’s see how long until Fortnite inevitably changes the Peacemaker emote where he makes a swastika pic.twitter.com/yPAz4kFaie — Chase (@chasek_p) September 26, 2025

Fortnite removes Peacemaker emote

While this might make sense in the context of the show, Epic Games is not happy about it being in Fortnite.

Following extensive discussion after episode six aired, Fortnite issued an apology this week regarding Peacemaker’s emote and announced that they would be removing the dance option from the game.

NOOOO FORTNITE TOOK THE PEACEMAKER EMOTE DOWN @JamesGunn LET ME USE THESE HIPS pic.twitter.com/ftyNLiGo9O — Diego (@FrontCart) September 28, 2025

“We’re disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner’s creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it’s not coming back, we’ll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks,” they wrote. You can view their post below:

We’re disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner’s creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it’s not coming back, we’ll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 28, 2025

Fans react to the Peacemaker emote

Interestingly, most fans of Fortnite don’t seem too upset by the Peacemaker dance.

While it’s surprising Epic Games was not informed about the meaning behind the dance, most commenters think it’s hypocritical for Fortnite to remove Peacemaker’s emote when other problematic figures like Kanye West are still featured in the game.

This is how i find out the the Intro to Peacemaker has them all dancing and doing swastikas this WHOLE TIME?



also you JUST added a KAYNE EMOTE BRO LET IT SLIDE ITS A GOOD EMOTE https://t.co/zuXlHSvCC2 — JoJoJosiah (@JoJoJosiah_) September 28, 2025

“…You JUST added a KAYNE EMOTE BRO LET IT SLIDE ITS A GOOD EMOTE,” one fan wrote.

seriously the fact fortnite is removing dc peacemaker ‘Peaceful Hips’ emote.



can we get rid of ye/kanye west ‘The Tylil Dance’ emote? pic.twitter.com/WAMxHt0Yam — W1q (@W1qAnimations) September 28, 2025

So an emote that SLIGHTLY MAYBE is a hint towards something bad in a show gets disabled…



But an emote feature a song by a dude who said HE LOVES Nazis and even made a song about Hitler, gets to stay?



Get a fucking grip, goofy ass company — Keltix (@Keltix0702) September 28, 2025

Others are bringing up d4vd, whose abandoned Tesla was recently found with the dead body of a teenager named Celeste Rivas Hernandez in the trunk.

but d4vd’s feel it emote is still in the game…. https://t.co/aIdl1Vq4Pb — juan (@JuanEditzs) September 28, 2025

Other game players are bringing up Elon Musk, who was in the news earlier this year for doing a Nazi salute.

I appreciate the intention ig, but respectfully you guys are fucking stupid. To have nothing at all about the d4vd stuff, and actively add things related to Kanye West and Elon Musk AFTER they revealed themselves as nazis, yet still remove *this* is insane — BextoMoose (@BextoMoose) September 28, 2025

Another gamer pointed out that other dances have similar arm movements, including the classic “Monster Mash.”

Okay so this peacemaker emote is getting called a swastika when it makes an H… and also the monster mash emote does the same moves so should you remove that too epic games?😭 (monster mash is on the left and peacemaker is on the right) pic.twitter.com/xoiLZ4gavL — Cookie (@kiwicadence) September 28, 2025

It’s important to note that not everyone is defending the emote. Some folks are expressing their concern about having to pay for a Nazi-related dance.

One fan wrote to Peacemaker creator and DC Studios head James Gunn, but did not get a reply.

“I get that you are subversive, and I respect that. I am also 100% certain that your intentions with the story are good,” they said. “But, not everyone knows you — we paid for a Nazi dance we didn’t know about, which is a little gross, and it isn’t great.”

@JamesGunn Hey, I’m a fan. I wonder who choreographed that dance move, and was it under direction to associate it with the twist? Was it meant to be an X for Earth X, and you didn’t think of the other implication? If it was meant to be what we all think…man, I don’t think you… — OCDMacGeek (@OCDMacGeek) September 29, 2025

Meanwhile, other fans are suggesting a new Peacemaker emote entirely.

they took my peacemaker emote I paid for, hope they replace it with season 1’s version — leo-metal 🦊✨‼️ (HANABIE. nov 30!) (@a1079_leo) September 28, 2025

@Fortnite @FortniteStatus @DCOfficial please work this out I need that peacemaker emote it’s all I’ve been using since it came out at least replace it with season one — Tommy Woods (@TommySharman3) September 28, 2025

since they really removing the peacemaker emote can at least replace it with the season one dance? — des ★ (@achelikei) September 28, 2025

Yeah, Peacemaker is never coming back to the item shop lol, but if they’re gonna replace the emote, this is the perfect time to do one based on season 1’s intro https://t.co/F1N2Sy643g pic.twitter.com/C9UrHYQ8Nn — TheAwesomeIke PAC-HYPE (@theawesomeike) September 28, 2025

Peacemaker Season 2 currently releases new episodes on HBO Max on Thursdays.

