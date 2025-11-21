“Imperfections are what makes us perfect”: ’90s supermodel strips to her underwear in candid video about aging

Paulina Porizkova, one of the most recognizable supermodels from the ’90s, shared a fresh take on aging and self-acceptance this week. The 60-year-old supermodel posted a “get ready with me” video on Instagram. It quickly drew attention for its direct, unfiltered look at her morning routine.

There’s something very calming in watching videos of women getting dressed for the day. And, so, here’s my contribution,” she said.

Porizkova’s GRWM video

Porizkova appeared relaxed in a beige bathrobe, matching slippers, and glasses as she explained why she loved watching similar clips. Then, she untied the robe and turned around, offering her own version of the trend. When she faced the camera again, she wore a lavender lace bra and beige underwear.

She provided a rundown of each item. “A five-year-old bathrobe, four-year-old underwear from Victoria’s Secret, a bra from ThirdLove (which by the way is great), and here are my hip scars from my lateral hip replacement.”

Her tone stayed upbeat as she posed and joked her way through the video. Porizkova then pulled on her “very favorite” Rag & Bone sweatpant jeans. She added, “Dressing for the day at home means an elastic waist.”

Next, Porizkova slipped into a squirrel-print sweater she said her fiancé, Jeff Greenstein, bought for her. She inserted her contact lenses and quipped, “This is what I have to do as a nearly-blind person.”

Afterward, she stepped into “very old Victoria’s Secret” shearling slippers and tied her hair into a topknot. She finished with what she called her only makeup step: a quick cheek pinch for color.

In the caption of her video, the supermodel wrote, “It is also true that for the most part, I find dressing myself boring. It always feels like work. So here, I’m showing you what I really do to start my day, which will mostly be sitting by my computer to write.”

“If you’re like me, you will also zero in on the shape of my body- and hopefully- think with relief ‘ah, she’s not perfect either,’” she added. “And then you can give yourself a little break and wrap your arms around your imperfect self and give it some love. Because our imperfections are what makes us a perfect original.”

Responses to the video

Fans and followers responded quickly, and many appreciated her ongoing openness.

“My boyfriend was next to me when I watched this and he looked over and said, ‘She’s so beautiful.’ I could not agree more ❤️” one viewer wrote.

Another person said, “I’m so inspired to do a GRWM ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love it Paulina esp the slippers 😍”

“My 16 year old self from the 80s is crying with joy that you are here for us to spread genuine humanity in this modern day. Thank you,” a third added.

Her post fit into years of sharing unedited photos and candid reflections on aging. She previously told People magazine that she avoided altering her appearance because “as soon as you start filtering yourself or auto-tuning your photos and stuff, well then, it’s not really all that authentic anymore.”

