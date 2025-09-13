“Every artist has at least one skip”: TikTok discovers the 2019 Paul McCartney track “Fuh You,” goes viral

As one of the Beatles, Paul McCartney has had a long, illustrious career. With the Beatles, he released 12 albums (not counting compilation tracks), and as a soloist, he has released a whopping 26.

Featured Video

One such album, Egypt Station, includes the single “Fuh You,” and thanks to its cheeky nature and creative wordplay, the niche track is proving to be a hit on TikTok.

TikTokers weigh in

TikToker Ruby (@ieatsmallchildrenxd), for instance, shared a snippet of the song accompanied by on-screen text reading: “George and John never got to listen to this absolute banger.”

Advertisement

Musican and TikTok user Aspen (@outforawalk.bitch), however, had a different perspective. In her viral TikTok, which has amassed 1.9 million views, she too shared a snippet with her audience. However, as explained in the on-screen text, she wasn’t impressed.

It reads, “Whole time I thought there was a terrible niche artist releasing under the name Paul McCartney, but you’re telling me this is REAL.”

Advertisement

TikToker @princessmaccaa shared a similar perspective. In her clip, which featured the song and footage of McCartney, she added via on-screen text: “This song was written by the same man that wrote the most covered song of all time btw.”

What do TikTokers think?

In the comments, TikTok users were equally split.

Advertisement

On the one hand, fans were somewhat supportive. “This just shows to me how much y’all don’t listen to each of the Beatles’ solo careers,” one fan wrote. “This is why Paul had the best solo career,” another said. While a third remarked, “It’s not that bad, it’s just modern.”

Meanwhile, another fan shared a video of McCartney performing his “best song”:

“I’m sorry, this sounds JUST like Harry Styles to me,” said another.

Advertisement

However, non-fans were less impressed. “This guy wrote ‘Helter Skelter,’” one said in disbelief.

“I THOUGHT IT WAS AI,” a second opined.

“The lyrics?” a third asked. “Ok, old man.”

“I’m gonna need an apology video for you showing this song to me,” another TikToker said.

Advertisement

Yet another shared, “He didn’t release this; it ESCAPED. 💔”

Some fans defended the song against the haters, saying, “Cut him some slack, he was like 75 when he made this.”

“Every artist has at least one skip. If this is Paul’s worst song, I think we’re okay, guys,” shared another.

What’s the song’s origin?

As reported by GQ, the phrase ‘fuh you’ is actually a play on “for you.”

Advertisement

This was decided when McCartney was recording the song, and he sang the phrase: “I just wanna shag you.”

From there, he and his team decided to make the song ambiguous, leaving listeners to decide whether he meant ‘for you’ or ‘f*** you.’

“Once you learn that Ryan Tedder from OneRepublic helped write/produce this, it all makes sense,” one commenter added.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.