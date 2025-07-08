Jason Isaacs defends Paapa Essiedu’s casting as Snape against racist online backlash: “One of the best actors I’ve ever seen in my life”

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the original Harry Potter movies, defends Paapa Essiedu’s casting as Severus Snape in a new series. He calls critics of the casting “racist” and applauds Essiedu for his acting chops.

Featured Video

What did Isaacs say about Essiedu as Snape?

At a FanExpo Denver panel moderated by Collider, Isaacs calls out comments questioning the casting of award-winning British actor Paapa Essiedu, who is of Ghanaian descent. Severus Snape was played initially by the late Alan Rickman, a white man.

“Paapa Essiedu is one of the best actors I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve seen some people online who are being rude about him. What they’re being is racist,” Isaacs says during the panel. “They will be swallowing their tongues when they see what [Paapa] does on screen.”

Advertisement

Essiedu has previously acted in Black Mirror, I May Destroy You, and The Outrun.

Is Isaacs always this outspoken?

Yes, Isaacs is known for being outspoken online. The actor previously supported Tom Felton, who played his on-screen son, Draco Malfoy, in the Broadway adaptation of The Cursed Child amid controversy.

Isaacs publicly alluded to drama between castmates on the set of the hit TV show The White Lotus, raising eyebrows among fans. He also clashed with Star Trek fans during his participation in the newer adaptation.

Advertisement

Why aren’t some fans happy with HBO’s adaptation?

Essiedu’s casting isn’t the only reason HBO’s new Harry Potter adaptation receives criticism. JK Rowling, the writer of the series, is an executive producer for the show despite widespread criticism for anti-transgender comments.

Essiedu—like many Harry Potter cast alum—has spoken out in support of transgender Brits, signing an open letter to the U.K. Supreme Court.

Harry Potter fans share mixed opinions on Essiedu’s casting on social media. Many call out racist comments towards Essiedu. However, some say they’re still disappointed by the lack of resemblance to the original series.

Advertisement

“This is a very disappointing casting if you’re a Harry Potter fan….But saying it’s the worst casting in history when we haven’t even seen it yet? Relax, there’s way worse. And Paapa Essiedu is a very talented actor,” one writes on X.

“Paapa Essiedu may, in fact, be a phenomenal actor. He would probably make for an excellent Kingsley Shacklebolt. However good an actor he is, he won’t be a good fit for Professor Snape,” another suggests.

One fan started a Change.org petition to remove Essiedu from the Harry Potter cast, garnering over 6,000 signatures.

Others are looking forward to the fresh cast

However, some fans can’t hide their excitement for Essiedu’s role as Snape.

Advertisement

“The guy is growing on me, I have to admit, at first I was like ‘what? no way!’ then I was like ‘well no one can deny that it’s a different choice’ and now I’m like “this guy is [expletive] crazy and I want to see so badly what he’s going to do on screen,’” one Redditor writes.

“Snape’s physical appearance is not vital to his character. His hygiene and how he handled himself is. They can so very easily adhere to this aspect of his character with a handsome Black actor portraying him,” another says.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.