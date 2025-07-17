“They look the part”: Nintendo announces casting for live-action Zelda movie, internet reacts

Nintendo officially announced the stars of its live-action Legend of Zelda movie, and the internet lit up with mixed reactions. On July 16, Nintendo posted on X that Bo Bragason will play Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will portray Link.

Featured Video

“This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen,” tweeted the @Nintendo X account.

This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KA5XW3lwul — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) July 16, 2025

“The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027. Thank you for your patience.”

Advertisement

Who are the Link and Zelda actors?

Both actors are rising stars in British television and film. Bragason appeared in BBC One dramas Three Girls and The Jetty, and more recently in Disney+’s Renegade Nell. Ainsworth, meanwhile, voiced the titular character in Disney’s live-action Pinocchio and starred in Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor as well as making an appearance in The Sandman.

Their status as relatively unknown actors overall struck a chord with many fans of the franchise. Star power can help draw in the crowds, but can also have a negative impact if they aren’t able to act the part.

Fans have long speculated about who might take on these iconic roles, with most assuming that the role of Zelda would go to Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer. This casting, therefore, came as a surprise to many.

Advertisement

Schafer’s resemblance to the video game version of Zelda sparked countless side-by-side comparisons. Her elf-like look and strong acting chops made her a frontrunner in fan circles. At one point, industry insider Daniel Richtman even claimed she was being considered in a paid post on his Patreon account.

@skyferrori tweeted, “there’s only one answer for princess zelda and that’s hunter schafer.”

there’s only one answer for princess zelda and that’s hunter schafer https://t.co/oynRz4mtPl pic.twitter.com/wZyx5W759G — leon (@skyferrori) November 7, 2023

However, Nintendo and Sony chose relatively lesser-known actors, perhaps opting for a more grounded, less risky approach.

Advertisement

Fans react and mourn a missed fan-favorite

Reactions online, from X to Reddit and beyond, were immediate and wide-ranging.

“We won, fam,” one fan wrote. “They look the part, and I am beyond happy.” Another added, “I hope they do well! They’re not historically ‘speaking’ characters, so movement should carry the day.”

Advertisement

“not casting hunter schafer as zelda is the biggest fumble of all time,” wrote @chihiroloverr.

Despite some hesitation, many fans expressed hope for the project.

Over on Reddit, people were optimistic, with one writing, “Yeah, they work fine imo. The boy needs a decent wig and he’s good to go. I hope they don’t face a huge wave of toxicity from ‘fans’.” Another noted, “I think it’s a good thing they are going for relatively unknown actors. The photo of the girl already gives a slight Zelda vibe.”

Advertisement

u/Oofbot3000 pointed out, “No idea who either of them are. Might be a good thing.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.