“Funniest ever” or “awful”? Nikki Glaser’s “SNL” jokes have fans torn between laughing and recoiling

Nikki Glaser’s Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 8 is drawing fierce backlash after her opening monologue tackled subjects like slavery, rape, and human trafficking with trademark shock humor.

The 41-year-old comic, who participated in Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady earlier this year, leaned into provocative material from the moment she stepped on stage. Although she later appeared in sketches on the show, online conversations focused almost entirely on her opening set.

As clips from the segment circulated online, critics accused both Glaser and SNL of normalizing exploitation and crossing ethical lines for laughs. Others applauded the comedian, arguing that this type of humor is pretty in line with Glaser’s usual jokes.

What did Nikki Glaser say in her SNL monologue?

Glaser launched into dark humor right away, referencing people and topics that typically remain off-limits. She opened with a line about Jeffrey Epstein, saying, “And here I am in New York City, Epstein’s original island.”

Soon after, she shifted to spray-tan culture and former President Donald Trump, saying, “They’re always like, ‘I’m gonna look like Trump.’ I’m like, ‘B*tch, that’s why he won!’ He didn’t go Kamala, but he picked a shade that half of America was like, ‘Okay, we can still tell he’s white.’”

Her next set of jokes moved to nail salons and slavery. “You can’t talk to the woman doing your nails ’cause slavery… She seems stuck and sad.” She also remarked that she felt “obsessed with slavery recently.”

Additionally, she brought up human trafficking, offering a fake text promo, saying, “Want a slave? Text TRAFFIC to 6969.” Then she compared women’s restroom posters about trafficking to men’s restrooms, suggesting men do not see those warnings.

Finally, she reached a line that drew the loudest criticism when she said, “In my 20s, I just feared good old-fashioned rape. I didn’t think it would be a career.”

Observers said Glaser’s joke trivialized serious harm. Even though Glaser built a career on blunt comedy, many thought the delivery lacked restraint here.

Social media reacts

After the episode aired, posts appeared within minutes. One viewer asked, “How long have @nbc and @nbcsnl been part of the ‘Let’s Normalize Sex Trafficking’ and mock victims club?”

nikki glaser making jokes about race, being a m*lester and getting r*ped in less than 10 mins on snl is insane btw — ۟ (@rockwellswift) November 9, 2025

Another wrote, “I feel like this chick should’ve been arrested at the end of this. It’s sick 😳”

things nikki glaser managed to make into a joke on her snl open:

– domestic violence

– racism

– sa

– pedophilia

– sex trafficking.



do better. — a ✨ (@mollystannon) November 9, 2025

Several people noted the disappointment of seeing one of the few female stand-ups to host the show overshadowed by controversy rather than craft.

“Nikki Glaser (of all people) absolutely bombed her #SNL monologue. It was CRINGE,” wrote @abacachito.

One X user complained, “Ive been a huge fan of Nikki and think she’s absolutely hilarious but this monologue was awful and not funny one bit. Pretty disappointing 👎🏽”

Others enjoyed Glaser’s performance, pointing out how her abrasive approach is simply part of her comedic persona.

“nikki glaser reminding us why we should never have a male awards show host ever again,” wrote @zoerosebryant.

“If you ‘like Nikki’”’ and didn’t like this monologue I question if you’ve actually heard Nikki’s comedy prior to this…?” one user wrote on Instagram. “This set was 100% Nikki’s comedic style and one of the best SNL monologues in years.”

“Funniest monologue ever” wrote @boppz.

