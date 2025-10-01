“Just throw hands”: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s beef gets ugly as they drag each other’s kids

The bitter feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has escalated to a shocking new level on Tuesday, with both rappers dragging each other’s children into the crossfire.

Featured Video

What began as Nicki mocking Cardi’s new album on X quickly spiraled into a series of low blows about their kids, leaving fans stunned and calling out both stars for taking things too far.

Nicki and Cardi attack the children

It all began on Monday with Nicki Minaj shading Cardi’s second studio album, released on Sept. 19 and titled Am I the Drama?

Advertisement

They both are, at least this time. In a crop of now-deleted tweets, the Super Bass singer mocked the quality and sales of her rival’s work, which reached 200,000 units sold in its first week. By modern standards, this is an impressive number, but it falls shy of Minaj’s most recent album’s opening sales by about 28,000 units.

With their history, Minaj’s tweets were all but inevitable. First, she posted “$4.99,” which many took to be a reference to the price of Cardi’s new album on iTunes. Then she started mocking the lyrics to “Magnet.”

Cardi B initially laughed off these jabs.

Damn she was streaming Magnet hard as hell huh?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 30, 2025

Advertisement

“Damn she was streaming Magnet hard as hell huh??” she wrote on her own account.

Then it got nasty. After deleting many of her tweets on the album, Minaj came back the next day with shots at Cardi’s daughter, Kulture.

“Kulture vulture you ugly too,” she said.

Advertisement

“Kulture u a roach & a monkey,” another tweet reads. “Like your sister.”

This understandably set Cardi off, but then she, too, went low enough to attack a child.

“Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f*cked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!!” Cardi wrote.

Advertisement

Minaj’s son, whom she calls Papa Bear, being nonverbal or neurodivergent, is only a rumor, but it’s a low blow regardless.

“They’re going way too far”

Fans of either or both artists watched this go down in shock yesterday. Rappers beefing is nothing new, but they usually leave the children out of it. Though some made jokes, the general consensus is that both women crossed a serious line.

Advertisement

“Idk this Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef got too serious,” said @AAUSTINBOI. “Yall both could have left the kids out of this whole situation.”

Watching Cardi b and Nicki Minaj talk about each others kids… pic.twitter.com/hrCTIOFDSl — Justateenagefilmgirl- Jiara revival 🤞🏽 (@IamHazel125) October 1, 2025

“Watching Cardi b and Nicki Minaj talk about each others kids,” wrote @IamHazel125 alongside a facepalm gif.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B need to just throw hands and get it over with already, because now they’re talking about each others kids



I loved to be entertained, but they’re going way too far with it lol — CC (@sheslaydaily) October 1, 2025

Advertisement

“Nicki Minaj and Cardi B need to just throw hands and get it over with already, because now they’re talking about each others kids,” declared @sheslaydaily.

“I loved to be entertained, but they’re going way too far with it lol.”

One thing that Cardi fans have on Minaj, however, is that she definitely started it this time. Now there’s no way this beef will be quashed any time soon.

Now Cardi B got a LEGITIMATE reason to not like Nicki Minaj. You spoke on her son and she said FUCK YA KIDS. Now Goodnight — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) October 1, 2025

Advertisement

“Now Cardi B got a LEGITIMATE reason to not like Nicki Minaj,” said author Masin Elijè. “You spoke on her son and she said F*CK YA KIDS. Now Goodnight.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

