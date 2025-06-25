“Nickelodeon BROKE this man”: The internet rallies around canceled “Tiny Chef Show” series

Sometimes our favorite TV shows are canceled too soon, and other times we don’t even hear about them until after they’ve been given the ax. In the case of The Tiny Chef Show, it appears many of the show’s most fervent supporters have only discovered it days ago.

Featured Video

The Tiny Chef Show’s rise (and fall) on network TV

Nickelodeon’s stop-motion animated series The Tiny Chef Show made its debut on the network in September 2022. Since then, the show has entertained audiences for three seasons, with its third finishing up its original air dates this past March.

However, as television networks often do, Nickelodeon (or more likely, the network’s Paramount overlords) decided not to renew the show for a fourth season.

Advertisement

That’s when the show’s creators got to work on a social media announcement to let their viewers know about the Tiny Chef’s fate. They produced a quick video in which the titular character receives a phone call letting him know he’s been cancelled.

After hanging up, the character goes through a series of emotions stirring enough to make anyone question how a cute little felt puppet is causing one’s eyes to suddenly begin to tear up.

Social media reacts to Tiny Chef’s cancellation

The whole ordeal took off on social media when @limooosin tweeted, “Oh. Nickelodeon BROKE this man….” on X. The tweet (er, post) currently sits at 64.4 million views on the platform.

Advertisement

Reactions swiftly followed online, with people latching on to the show’s character in record time thanks to its humanistic emotions and overall cute nature. “How did they make me care about this character despite never seeing a single episode,” asked @OOCCouchGags on X, a common sentiment shared among users.

Social media users were split into two main camps: one being sadness over the show’s cancellation, and the other being pure, straight-up rage. “Normalize having characters reacting to their shows/films getting cancelled to make people hate CEOs even more,” suggested @OtterBoy_VA.

X user @Astr0Papa summarizes the situation with a 2025 touch, saying, “This is why animation is so important too. AI slop won’t make you feel emotions like this.”

Advertisement

The future of Tiny Chef

Not all hope has been completely lost, though: the creators of the series are seeking funding to continue on. They’re launching a fan club and ways to support the show financially via Venmo and PayPal. As they put it, “without the support of a major network, we need crowdfunding to keep cookin’ over here.”

They also made it clear that they don’t have bad blood with their former network, either, saying, “We want to thank @nickelodeon for giving Chef two blamazing seasons and all the besties he made there. Chef wouldn’t want anyone to blame his friends over there; he’s just deeply sad he doesn’t get to continue hosting a show he adores.”

More online reactions

When I say that it’s been some time since I’ve seen social media unite over something so quickly, I don’t say it lightly! Here are some more recent examples of the online support The Tiny Chef Show has been receiving online:

Advertisement

Advertisement

This part of the Tiny Chef clip hit me the hardest because this is how it can be when my depression is doing a number on me. I try and act normal just for a random wave of hopelessness and sadness to overwhelm me out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/WKkJTxNLR4 — Punitive Pauly (@_J6lack) June 25, 2025

Advertisement

I SAID PUT THE TINY CHEF SHOW BACK TF ON! https://t.co/3q49OpGWUS pic.twitter.com/lm6CrcjCOB — Erin (@ErinMPeyton) June 25, 2025

Unfortunately never heard of the little guy till today but his tears moved me man. Rest easy lil man #tinychef https://t.co/j9IamMjEz6 pic.twitter.com/6tr26ehoaG — Donshligeti (Dawn-shlig-e-ti) (@h00lister) June 25, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here.