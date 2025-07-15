HBO Max just released the first photo of Nick Frost in his Rubeus Hagrid costume ahead of the controversial Harry Potter series’ debut. While some are upset that he looks different from the old Hagrid, many feel he doesn’t look different enough. In the end, almost no one was happy.

Multiple casting choices for the upcoming series have caused rumbles on social media as HBO slowly releases the details. Meanwhile, every bit of news riles up strong feelings about J.K. Rowling.

Nick Frost dons the Hagrid beard

Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost’s image spread across social media on Tuesday after HBO Max released a photo of him in the iconic beard, shaggy hair, and coat. While he lacks the soft features of his predecessor, the late Robbie Coltrane, he’s pretty recognizable as the ol’ Hogwarts groundskeeper.

With its premiere date set for 2027, Max or HBO Max, or whatever they’re calling themselves these days, has been letting details come out in a trickle ever since series talks began in 2021. They only just revealed the actors for the young starring trio in late May.

The company revealed Nick Frost’s casting, along with a list of other adult characters, in April. Speaking to Collider in June, the Hagrid actor promised to play Coltrane’s former character differently, but not differently.

“While I’m really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie [Coltrane]’s amazing performance, I’m never going to try and be Robbie,” he said. “I’m going to try and do something, not ‘different,’ I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there’s scope for minutia.”

With every reveal, trans people and their supporters have railed against another revenue stream for J.K. Rowling. The series author took an anti-trans turn several years ago and never returned, with her transphobic remarks growing worse over time.

Now that she’s created the J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund to support what she calls “women’s sex-based rights,” critics argue that any money made by the HBO series will fund attacks on trans people.

“Temu Hagrid”

The different face coming out of pretty much the same Hagrid costume isn’t doing much for folks on social media, regardless of how they feel about Rowling. A lot of people are making off-brand Hagrid jokes, referencing companies notorious for churning out cheap copies, or posting photos of the film cast’s stunt doubles.

“Temu Hagrid,” declared @BradJay_17.

“Giving stunt double vibes,” said @AlexGNop alongside a Spaceballs screenshot.

Others are so disappointed, they’re accusing HBO of disrespecting the original Harry Potter.

“The disrespect that this is to Robbie Coltrane’s fine work,” wrote @mycrotchetyluv. “Also, gd, is Nick Frost transphobic? I don’t understand how adults who are not can get hired on this thing.”

Meanwhile, some felt that not enough effort went in to making Hagrid’s look unique from the films, making them wonder what the point of the HBO reboot even is.

They’re literally not even changing the style guide. Joanne just wants a new version of the same thing, just without actors who hate her fucking guts. Hysterical, vapid slop. https://t.co/7JshHJRxf0 — Defiant Jazz (@Play_Champion) July 15, 2025

“They’re literally not even changing the style guide,” declared @Play_Champion. “Joanne just wants a new version of the same thing, just without actors who hate her fucking guts. Hysterical, vapid slop.”

It goes on like this all down the quote tweets of pretty much any news outlet’s X post.

I’m a slop enthusiast so naturally I’m gonna watch every second of this but it really just feels like these actors are dressing up as these characters for Halloween. https://t.co/0P8WeA6Lim — ReelAverageReviews (@ReelAvgReviews) July 15, 2025

This is Cousin Greg as Jim Henson in that SNL movie https://t.co/gVgsRXpLy8 — Alexpresso (@HashtagAlex) July 15, 2025

imagine working in the costume department for this show. Easiest job in the world. https://t.co/j5A4u5x74J — michael (@crash_boondock) July 15, 2025

I never ask this, but what is the point of this show? https://t.co/BHmPAzWyMm — Marin Lepur (@MarinLepur) July 15, 2025

whats the fucking point of this show if it adds nothing and just rehashes everything the existing films did ??? stroke jk rowlings ego and get cancelled after max 2 seasons ? https://t.co/wIdqsLEKB4 — д (@basqany) July 15, 2025

i didn’t mind how potter looked. but this… what the fuck is this? why does he look like tim allen cosplaying as hagrid. why is he so skinny. why is the hair not extra puffed and curly on his head? https://t.co/uwTiVP589w — 𝚊𝚔𝚘𝚝𝚊 (@akotalol) July 15, 2025

Call me crazy but these actors like wish versions of HP https://t.co/VfXWwjhKHD — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖞 (@snakeeyes182) July 15, 2025

