“Beloved to me”: Neurodivergent “Stranger Things” fans are relating to Robin more than ever in Season 5

Stranger Things is finally back, and it’s one of the hottest topics on social media right now. The first four episodes of the fifth and final season were released on Netflix on Thanksgiving, and the Internet is filled with theories and praise. Many fans are talking about how Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) is extremely relatable to the neurodivergent community.

Robin was first introduced to Stranger Things fans in Season 3 when she worked alongside Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) at Scoops Ahoy in the Starcourt mall. During that season, Robin comes out to Steve, making her the show’s first lesbian character.

In the fourth season, Robin becomes more comfortable around Steve and his friends. In the new season, Robin is not only the voice of the local Hawkins radio station, but she finally has a girlfriend. Basically, she’s living her best life (well, as best as you can get when a psychic monster is threatening to destroy the world).

In the new season, Robin takes Will (Noah Schnapp) under her wing and gives him advice about not being afraid to be your true self. Will is also gay, but hasn’t officially come out to anyone else on the show yet.

While Robin is a great role model for the queer community, she’s also becoming a face for the nurerodivergent community. Many see themselves in her for a multitude of reasons.

Stranger Things fans praise Robin:

While it’s never been officially confirmed that Robin is autistic in Stranger Things, the community has adopted her as one of their own. It’s worth noting that while autism obviously existed in the ’80s, it wasn’t talked about as much or correctly diagnosed as frequently. Therefore, it makes sense that it hasn’t been discussed on the show.

However, Robin has many traits that neurodivergent folks relate to. You can check out some posts about her below…

“If you feel that Robin’s character is both annoying and adorable at the same time, that’s kinda the point,” u/Shadow4Hire wrote on the Stranger Things subreddit. “Robin’s character arc, especially her shifts from Season 4 to Season 5, perfectly illustrates neurodiverse masking.”

“I relate to Robin heavily in this regard. I’ve never really ‘masked,’ at least not that I’m consciously aware of. But I do have that same nervous energy in many social situations, and when people call Robin annoying, I kind of feel like they’re calling me annoying. But oh well,” one person commented.

Meanwhile, some people are taking Robin’s Season 5 moments to heart.

“Autistic Robin Buckley, u are so beloved to me,” one fan tweeted.

autistic robin buckley u are so beloved to me #st5 pic.twitter.com/vi69pZWVaI — nat / st 5 spoilers (@pinkie_quinns) November 27, 2025

It’s subtle but one thing I did appreciate in Stranger Things S5V1 was the reactions others, particularly Joyce, have to Robin’s tone. It’s happened before but as someone autistic who gets tone policed and misunderstood it’s validating to see it represented in a character on TV — Uncanny Valley Home Depot Crimas Animatronic Ghoul (@WerewolfExec) November 27, 2025

Her relatability doesn’t stop:

Robin getting autistic yapping about a movie plot so real pic.twitter.com/3z1vhzpzdt — Nicole | ST5 SPOILERS (@smalltownrobin) November 30, 2025

robin buckley is the most relatable character in stranger things — @brandnnsstuff (@brandnnsstuff) October 25, 2025

“An autistic tingle for radios” belongs on a t-shirt:

people acting like they made robin dumb as if she didn’t single handedly crack the code to will’s connection being like a radio antenna with limited knowledge of what will experiences and an autistic tingle for radios — 🐰 (@c_tviz) November 29, 2025

People are fighting back against those who say Robin was “lobotomized” after Season 3:

i can’t wait for the day when people finally understand what masking is. calling this “pre – lobotomy” is ableism wrapped up as a “joke”



on another note, robins characteristics are a based off of maya. (which she also is neurodivergent) https://t.co/QBGro6RmT2 pic.twitter.com/JYmgkvsnee — emilie ❤️‍🔥 (@thealchemilie) November 28, 2025

robin literally being an autistic coded character and when finally being able to stop pretending being someone she isnt, being called “lobotomized”, oh im sure. yall make me SICK she is happy and free, laughing and having a bright in her eyes yall dont deserve her for real https://t.co/NoYPqEI63W pic.twitter.com/X3NDZImVaA — van ⸝⁺⊹ (@whisorey) November 28, 2025

even if she is just a character, every season that goes by when she gets “lobotomized”, i relate to her more as a neurodivergent person. i see myself in her in s5 more than i ever have, and i find it to be extremely helpful to have her on screen. i love you robin buckley. https://t.co/QIoJqiudPM — finch | st5 spoilers (@rrobinbbuckley) November 28, 2025

In conclusion, Rockin’ Robin rocks:

robin’s speech to will byers in stranger things made a lot of queer kids feel loved and understood :( pic.twitter.com/Gd8CJ2FyrX — ゛ (@fairycentz) November 29, 2025

thank you robin for representing all the gays who ever had a crush on their straight friend (me too girl) #StrangerThings #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/OIzU0eZoTH — mel ʕ•̫͡•ʔ (@hcsiequake) November 27, 2025

rockin’ robin has taste but you already knew that pic.twitter.com/TJ85NdjiPk — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) November 29, 2025

robin is one of the smartest character in all of stranger things and you can’t convince me otherwise — finch | st5 spoilers (@rrobinbbuckley) November 29, 2025

