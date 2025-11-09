“Netflix removed me from Netflix”: Actor upset to discover the platform quietly deleted the show he starred in

Actor Andrew Briedis recently used TikTok to air a very specific grievance: He learned months late that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend, the interactive conclusion to the Netflix sitcom, vanished from the platform in May.

Actor says he was “removed” from Netflix

Briedis opened his TikTok with a blunt line, saying, “Netflix removed me from Netflix. I have been fired from Netflix.” He then explained that the special wrapped up the entire series.

“You watch all of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and you wanna know how it ends? You can’t see it,” he said, adding that he had only discovered its removal months later.

That discovery left him “so bummed out,” especially since his character Dev’s vest-only costume choice amused him on set. “Everybody remembers Dev,” he joked.

The actor also complained about lost pay. “I’m not gonna get any money from this anymore,” he said.

For folks who worked on the project, its removal from the streaming platform also meant they would no longer receive residuals. These are paychecks that, for many performers, are part of their ongoing income, even if the payouts are small.

Because interactive titles used extra storage, Netflix reportedly decided they were not worth the technical overhead. Briedis mentioned Black Mirror’s interactive episode, too, noting both titles disappeared.

“It’s like the ones you click,” he said, referring to the interactive nature of the movie, before joking that Netflix thought, “Our servers can’t handle it anymore.”

He went on in the video to praise the other actors on the project. “I worked with the great Tituss Burgess, my beautiful, gorgeous Tituss,” he added, slipping into hype-man mode.

He also pointed out, “Daniel Radcliffe has an incredible run in this film, and it’s gone. Gone!” The partially-joking tone the actor affected at moments masked genuine annoyance about losing a credit fans could once revisit.

Interactive titles vanish as Netflix leans into games

Viewers chimed in on TikTok. One person wrote, “Oh wow I was planning on watching this show. Guess I’ll hold off until Netflix gets their stuff together.”

Another wrote, “I just do not understand Netflix or their business model at all.” Commenters on Briedis’s video echoed his confusion about removing a finale from a still-popular show.

According to reports earlier this year, Netflix pulled its final interactive offerings as it focused on gaming. According to IGN, “These two titles are the last interactive projects available on the platform, so it’s clear that this marks an end of an era for Netflix as far as trying to make this type of programming take off.”

Andrew Briedis did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

