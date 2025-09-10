“They are BEGGING us not to see this thing”: Why is MrBeast featured in an ad for the “Tron: Ares” movie?

MrBeast is in a new Tron: Ares ad, and fans aren’t happy.

Featured Video

Tron: Ares has been making headlines ahead of its theatrical release. It’s the first Tron movie in 15 years, which has people intrigued, and the film’s Nine Inch Nails soundtrack has been a huge source of excitement.

However, there are things about the Disney film that are making people skeptical. Many fans are not thrilled that Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto. The actor’s behavior in recent years has made him less popular.

Now, fans are upset by the presence of MrBeast in a new promo.

Advertisement

Mr. Beast 🤝 Tron: Ares. Watch this special look from the film and experience it only in theaters and IMAX October 10. Get tickets now: https://t.co/Bg03R6mTJk pic.twitter.com/UzRnU6olyA — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 5, 2025

A big issue with the Tron: Ares ad featuring MrBeast is that it has people confused. Many moviegoers now think the YouTuber is in the film, which does not seem to be the case. It appears he is only promoting the project, a la Ice Cube and Minecraft.

What are people saying about the MrBeast/Tron ad?

However, it’s understandable that people would assume MrBeast is getting a Tron cameo. His involvement in film and television is not exactly unprecedented. In 2019, he lent his voice to an episode of Love, Death, and Robots, which was also met with hostility. He also cameoed in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Advertisement

MrBeast is a divisive figure, so it’s no surprise his presence in the ad is leaving people with a bad taste in their mouths. You can view some of the reactions below:

“Are they trying to get as many people to not see this movie as possible? Because it’s working. Thanks, Disney. Waited 15 years for a sequel to my favorite movie ever just to get MrBeast promo…,” a fan account tweeted.

Are they trying to get as many people to not see this movie as possible? Because it’s working. Thanks Disney. Waited 15 years for a sequel to my favorite movie ever just to get MrBeast promo… https://t.co/2MbCJ7wln5 — Is Tron: Ares Out? (@tronhypeguy) September 6, 2025



“I waited 15 years for a Tron Legacy follow-up just for it to be set up as the biggest piece of [expletive] conceived by man,” one Tron fan lamented.

Advertisement

I waited 15 years for a Tron Legacy follow up just for it to be setup as the biggest piece of dogshit conceived by man https://t.co/pKJOUrpQq4 — kev (@AwestruckVox) September 5, 2025

“They are BEGGING us not to see this thing,” another person posted.

They are BEGGING us not to see this thing https://t.co/ZC2fMkIkPp — Johnny 2 Cellos (@Johnny2Cellos) September 5, 2025

“Despite my concern about casting Leto, I was actually considering lifting my Disney boycott to see this. Not anymore,” one person commented on the video.

Advertisement

Despite my concern about casting Leto I was actually considering lifting my Disney boycott to see this.



Not anymore. — Jack Wyrdsmyth (@wyrdsmyth) September 5, 2025

“Bad enough that Jared Leto is on Tron Ares with what he’s been accused of, but dropping MrBeast ads along with it. Like, what is that?” another person shared.

Bad enough that Jared Leto is on Tron Ares with what he’s been accused of but dropping MrBeast ads along with it. Like, what is that? — Tad Ghostal and The Chandeliers (@TheMSeries1) September 5, 2025

Meanwhile, some people are just having fun with the whole thing.

Advertisement

Comment

byu/Major_Beginning_245 from discussion

inshittymoviedetails

Comment

byu/Major_Beginning_245 from discussion

inshittymoviedetails

Tron: Ares hits theaters on October 10th. In addition to Leto, the film stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson. Jeff Bridges will return as Kevin Flynn, the character he played in the original Tron in 1982, as well as Tron: Legacy in 2010.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.