“Proof Hannah Montana would have worked”: Mr. Fantasy fan surprised to learn he’s actually KJ Apa

Over the last few months, Riverdale alum KJ Apa has been making waves online with his new alter ego, Mr. Fantasy.

Featured Video

Mr. Fantasy fan is blissfully unaware

When the actor first started making posts as this new persona, fans tried to figure out what the heck was going on with him. Apa has since released music as the character and garnered over a million followers on TikTok. In fact, some Mr. Fantasy fans don’t even know who he really is.

A hilarious video is going viral of someone trying to convince TikTok user @brimedwards that Apa is Mr. Fantasy. “KJ Apa from A Very Jonas Christmas Movie? … He didn’t look like that,” Briana says in the video, reluctant to believe the truth. “You’re lying!” she declared. You can watch the wholesome video below:

Advertisement

@brimedwards mr. fantasy rose to fame out nowhere and I never questioned it 🤷‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Briana

There are many comments on the video, with lots of people finding it amusing that Briana knew Apa from the Jonas Brothers’ new holiday special rather than Riverdale. Meanwhile, others think Mr. Fantasy may be surpassing Apa in fame.

“I truly believe that Mr. Fantasy fans have or are about to surpass KJ Apa fans, and slowly the common knowledge of that being KJ Apa will fade,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“Huh… proof I guess Hannah Montana would have worked lol,” another person joked.

“Embrace the alter ego. He clearly wants Mr. Fantasy as a separate persona, so just go with it. Who is KJ Apa? Never heard of him,” one fan wrote.

What has Mr. Fantasy been up to?

Mr. Fantasy has been very busy lately. He posts videos constantly and scored a major brand deal with Chipotle.

Advertisement

Mr. Fantasy also seems to be getting into sports. He recently went to his first LA Kings game.

In November, he revealed he was releasing a new song while hanging out with Twilight alum, Taylor Lautner.

Advertisement

Mr. Fantasy also met Ryan Seacrest.

Advertisement

It’s safe to say Apa is having the time of his life playing Mr. Fantasy.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



