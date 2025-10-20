From Blair Waldorf to Olivia Pope, people are sharing the movie and TV character closets they’d like to raid

In a recent Ask Reddit post, one entertainment fan posed a fun question: “You get to raid one movie/TV character’s closet, who’s it gonna be?”

When it comes to film and television, one of the most important aspects of bringing a character to life is costuming. Many beloved characters are defined by their signature looks. While some become instant fashion icons, others are more appreciated over time. Either way, there are plenty of characters whose styles we would like to emulate.

Redditor, u/girltax, started the conversation with a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. From there, film and television fans shared more of their favorite fashionistas from the big and small screens.

Buffy Summers (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

The WB

“[Expletive] iconic.” —u/Monroe8401

Cher & Dionne (Clueless)

Paramount Pictures

“Cher without a doubt.” —u/FigFinal4714

“Teen me would’ve said Cher/Dionne.” —u/Chaoticgood790

Fran Fine (The Nanny)

CBS

“Creating a show where your role is being a 100/10 smokeshow wearing haute couture as a British prototumblrsexyman falls in love with you is iconic behavior. Drag Race needs to do a Night of 1000 Frans.” —u/raysofdavies

James Bond (No Time To Die)

MGM

“I’m not one for dressing up anymore, but if I were, definitely Daniel Craig’s James Bond during his Tom Ford era.” —u/Son_Of_Toucan_Sam

Frances Stevens (To Catch a Thief)

Paramount Pictures

“Pure elegance.” —u/trueLOVElost4ever

The Fab Four (Sex and the City)

HBO

“Literally everyone from Sex And The City.” —u/Haunted_Neko

Rachel Green (Friends)

NBC

“I actually have modeled some of my work outfits after hers lol I always get rave reviews.” —u/monstersof-men

Hilary Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

NBC

“I loved Hilary’s wardrobe.” —u/Brown_Cow_Stunning7

Sally Albright (When Harry Met Sally)

Columbia Pictures

“I need this dress. Medically. Urgently. The SCALLOPS.” —u/VictoriaKnits

Tyler Durden (Fight Club)

20th Century Fox

“The man had some great coats and jackets. The ending, great fit.” – u/Inter_Web_User

“Almost exclusively thrift store finds, including the Gucci loafers. That buffalo coat at the end is absolutely timeless.” —u/Son_Of_Toucan_Sam

Lorelai Gilmore (Gilmore Girls)

The WB

“I’ll take the wrap dresses, the jeans, the Friday night dinner dresses, the coats, and the boots!” —u/adrakandlasan

Molly Gunn (Uptown Girls)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

“I dream of that overall dress!!” —u/Budget-Tea2442

Phoebe Buffay (Friends)

NBC

“Everyone in here saying Rachel — am I the only one who’d much rather have Phoebe’s ‘fits??” – u/sharluc

“YES… her clothes often had that retro hippie chic look.” —u/rueLOVElost4ever

Olivia Pope (Scandal)

ABC

“Even just her coats! So, so good.” —u/PrettySweet419

Blair Waldorf (Gossip Girl)

The CW

“Blair Waldorf 100%. The more colorful pieces (the Paris episodes) I can sell off to afford more rich-person things like hydrangeas.” —u/crestfallen_castle

Rachel Zane (Suits)

USA Network

“Stellar wardrobe.” —u/Strange-Cabinet7372

Midge Maisel (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Amazon Prime Video

“Oh, to go through her dress rack in that Catskills packing scene.” —u/No_Scarcity4145

Gaby Evans (Shrinking)

Apple TV+

“Literally every time she appears on screen I’m just like, I NEED THAT.” —u/No_Dance_6683

The Roses (Schitt’s Creek)

CBC Television

“All of them! I have Rose tastes on a Blouse Barn budget lmao,” —u/ivyleaguewitch

Dr. Mindy Lahiri (The Mindy Project)

Fox

“Fun, vibrant, and fearless.” —u/corgisandcupcakes

Joan Holloway (Mad Men)

AMC

“I loved her style.” —u/sunuoow

Dean Pelton (Community)

NBC

“Devastated that I slept through the birth of the thread, because the SPEED at which I would’ve posted this would’ve broken the sound barrier.” —u/unbakedcassava

