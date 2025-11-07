A Miss Piggy movie is in the works with Cole Escola and two Oscar winners: “Match made in heaven”

A new Muppets film is finally in development. It was announced this week that a Miss Piggy movie is in the works, and movie lovers could not be more excited about the team involved with the project. Emmy-winner Cole Escola is set to write the project, and Oscar-winners Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are producing.

Escola, who created the hit Broadway show Oh, Mary!, is the perfect person to tackle the Muppets’ biggest diva. Much like Escola’s version of Mary Todd Lincoln, Miss Piggy is an over-the-top drama queen who was meant for stardom.

Lawrence announced the project on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas podcast.

“I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to,” she shared. “Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.”

Where have the Muppets been?

The Muppets had a huge comeback when The Muppets was released in theaters in 2011. The film was a big hit and even earned an Academy Award for Best Song. Three years later, the movie got a sequel titled Muppets Most Wanted.

Unfortunately, the follow-up did not do as well at the box office, and it marked the last feature film to feature Jim Henson’s beloved group of puppets led by Kermit the Frog.

Since then, The Muppets had a short-lived sitcom on ABC titled The Muppets, and a few projects on Disney+. Muppets Now, Muppets Haunted Mansion, and The Muppets Mayhem were all released on the streamer, with the latter releasing in 2023.

This year, it was also announced that Sabrina Carpenter would be getting a special featuring the Muppets. You can also currently catch the Muppets on Broadway in Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests The Muppets at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Fans react to Miss Piggy news

The Muppets have been around for 70 years, and Miss Piggy has never gotten her own standalone project, so this news is a big deal for fans. Folks are thrilled that Escola is tackling the project.

Many have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Some fans are hoping Frank Oz, the original voice and co-creator of Miss Piggy, will be a part of the project. Oz hasn’t voiced the character in many years, but it would be cool to see his name attached in some capacity.

Others are (naturally) seeing it as a reason to live.

