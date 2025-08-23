“Never seen a comeback as great as Lindsay Lohan’s”: Millennials are loving “Freakier Friday” and its 2000s nostalgia

Freakier Friday is the 2025 follow-up to the 2003 Disney film, Freaky Friday, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and teen daughter who swap bodies. The sequel hit theatres this month, and it’s an absolute treat for Millennials.
The new film marks the long-awaited career resurgence of Lohan. The former child star has been dipping her toe back into acting in recent years, thanks to Netflix’s slate of original rom-coms. Freakier Friday is the first time Lohan has starred in a theatrical release in over a decade.
Between watching Lohan thrive and the return of the Y2K aesthetic, Freakier Friday was made to please those who came of age in the 2000s. Not only is the film filled with nostalgia, but it’s just plain good. It is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, earned an A CinemaScore, and made back its budget in three days.
Millennials react on social media
In honor of the film’s success, here are some posts from extremely happy Millennials…
There’s some high praise over on Reddit:
A glowing review on X:
The love for Lindsay Lohan is strong:
Where’s the lie?
Chad Michael Murray’s return was perfectly nostalgic:
Folks are even thirsting over Jamie Lee Curtis:
Millennials in action:
Can’t stop, won’t stop:
The world is healing:
All of us:
In conclusion:
Freakier Friday was directed by Nisha Ganatra. The new film stars Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Chad Michael Murray, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Mark Harmon, Vanessa Bayer, Christina Vidal, Haley Hudson, and Elaine Hendrix.
The film is now playing in theaters.
