Advertisement
Entertainment

“Never seen a comeback as great as Lindsay Lohan’s”: Millennials are loving “Freakier Friday” and its 2000s nostalgia

“My millennial heart is happy.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
millennials love freakier friday movie

Freakier Friday is the 2025 follow-up to the 2003 Disney film, Freaky Friday, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and teen daughter who swap bodies. The sequel hit theatres this month, and it’s an absolute treat for Millennials.

Featured Video

The new film marks the long-awaited career resurgence of Lohan. The former child star has been dipping her toe back into acting in recent years, thanks to Netflix’s slate of original rom-coms. Freakier Friday is the first time Lohan has starred in a theatrical release in over a decade.

Between watching Lohan thrive and the return of the Y2K aesthetic, Freakier Friday was made to please those who came of age in the 2000s. Not only is the film filled with nostalgia, but it’s just plain good. It is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, earned an A CinemaScore, and made back its budget in three days.

Millennials react on social media

In honor of the film’s success, here are some posts from extremely happy Millennials…

Advertisement

There’s some high praise over on Reddit:

In Body Image
u/mikeyfreshh

A glowing review on X:

Advertisement

The love for Lindsay Lohan is strong:

Where’s the lie?

Advertisement

Chad Michael Murray’s return was perfectly nostalgic:

Folks are even thirsting over Jamie Lee Curtis:

Advertisement

Millennials in action:

Can’t stop, won’t stop:

Advertisement

The world is healing:

All of us:

In Body Image
@moviestvlatino
Advertisement

In conclusion:

Freakier Friday was directed by Nisha Ganatra. The new film stars Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Chad Michael Murray, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Mark Harmon, Vanessa Bayer, Christina Vidal, Haley Hudson, and Elaine Hendrix.

The film is now playing in theaters.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

TAGS

2000s Disney Entertainment freaky friday jamie lee curtis Lindsay Lohan Millennials Movies
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot