“Never seen a comeback as great as Lindsay Lohan’s”: Millennials are loving “Freakier Friday” and its 2000s nostalgia

Freakier Friday is the 2025 follow-up to the 2003 Disney film, Freaky Friday, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and teen daughter who swap bodies. The sequel hit theatres this month, and it’s an absolute treat for Millennials.

The new film marks the long-awaited career resurgence of Lohan. The former child star has been dipping her toe back into acting in recent years, thanks to Netflix’s slate of original rom-coms. Freakier Friday is the first time Lohan has starred in a theatrical release in over a decade.

Between watching Lohan thrive and the return of the Y2K aesthetic, Freakier Friday was made to please those who came of age in the 2000s. Not only is the film filled with nostalgia, but it’s just plain good. It is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, earned an A CinemaScore, and made back its budget in three days.

Millennials react on social media

In honor of the film’s success, here are some posts from extremely happy Millennials…

There’s some high praise over on Reddit:

A glowing review on X:

Took myself to go see Freakier Friday and then played ‘Pink Slip’ on the drive home. My millennial heart is happy.

Go see the movie. It’s gold!! — You can just be yourself (@imahoran4niall) August 17, 2025

The love for Lindsay Lohan is strong:

the Lindsay Lohan crush has never died but wow FREAKIER FRIDAY just brought my heart right back to 2003. She’s incredible pic.twitter.com/TvO77CoxpU — Anthony (@AnAntLife) August 9, 2025

Where’s the lie?

still the best fictional band ever pic.twitter.com/vsvY7NDN0M — Lindsay Lohan Updates (@lavitalohan) August 12, 2025

Chad Michael Murray’s return was perfectly nostalgic:

Chad Michael Murray is the definition of aged like fine wine, my god he was stunning in #FreakierFriday pic.twitter.com/l7qHoxXQ8p — Mody (@modytalkmovies) August 16, 2025

Folks are even thirsting over Jamie Lee Curtis:

Why would Disney post that 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/d8lE0da1kc — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima2) August 17, 2025

Millennials in action:

Bro the crowd for FREAKIER FRIDAY was insane



Elder millennials as far as the eye could see all buying full price adult tickets taking turns explaining what Chumbawumba was to their Gen Z blood bags.

Bigger crowd than WEAPONS preview night. Was very surprised. — Swagamemnon (@Brendangriffin) August 15, 2025

Can’t stop, won’t stop:

Went to see Freakier Friday as a Geriatric Millennial was a riot! A movie theatre of Millennials singing with the movie while the youngsters are sitting there like we lost our damn minds! — Mo’s Biggest Fan! (@MOs_Catcher) August 11, 2025

The world is healing:

I have never seen a comeback as great as Lindsay Lohan’s. Truly remarkable. Cancer queen. Literally making all the right moves. — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) July 28, 2025

All of us:

In conclusion:

Freakier Friday dares to ask: what if millennial nostalgia bait was good, actually? — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) August 13, 2025

Freakier Friday was directed by Nisha Ganatra. The new film stars Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Chad Michael Murray, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Mark Harmon, Vanessa Bayer, Christina Vidal, Haley Hudson, and Elaine Hendrix.

The film is now playing in theaters.

