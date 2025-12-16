“This is too funny”: Melissa Joan Hart clowned after falling for a $35 AI-looking dress

Actress Melissa Joan Hart faced some teasing from AI-savvy commenters after an online shop misrepresented its merchandise. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star (1990s version) posted a comparison between what she expected vs. what she got on Instagram, and fans had little sympathy to offer.

Featured Video

Today’s lesson is to always check for signs of AI before you buy.

Muyra scams Melissa Joan Hart

On Saturday, Hart posted a series of images to her Instagram showing the stark difference in the dress portrayed by an ecommerce site called Muyra and what they actually delivered to her.

Advertisement

The dress in the image looks amazing, with incredibly detailed Christmas tree embroidery and attached fabric flowers, low cut with a fitted waist and flared skirt. What she got was quite a bit different.

“Online ordering sucks!” Hart wrote. “Going rogue for my fancy ugly sweater look this year now.”

Advertisement

She further added that the dress “looks better in the photo than it does in person.”

There were signs that something wasn’t quite right about the offer. The photo from Muyra looks a bit too perfect except for the slight yellow filter common with AI-generated images. They also priced it at just $34.99, as pointed out by X user and reporter Marina Watanabe.

Advertisement

Not only that, but the dress was part of a sale offering a 5th item at a whopping 99 percent off.

Need someone to check on Sabrina the teenage witch who’s mad that the AI dress from a website that sells items for “99% off” wasn’t legit pic.twitter.com/9BGlecF1AU — Marina Watanabe (@marinashutup) December 14, 2025

“Need someone to check on Sabrina the teenage witch who’s mad that the AI dress from a website that sells items for ‘99% off’ wasn’t legit,” Watanabe joked.

Additionally, cybersecurity company Gridinsoft rates Muyra as a 14 out of 100 on its website risk scale, flagging it as “suspicious.”

Advertisement

“She’s not even 50”

Hart is far from the only one to be fooled by a website like this, but with celebrity status comes the comments. Those who have become adept at recognizing content generated by AI were feeling particularly smug.

“You can’t tell me you didn’t know that wasn’t AI,” said @christina.pegoraro on Instagram.

Advertisement

“That was very clearly an AI picture,” wrote @baristart, “it even has that weird filter over it.”

People were no kinder on X, where some wondered how someone with access to so much could be fooled by a dress like that priced at just $35. It’s not like she’s a Baby Boomer, either.

I do, genuinely, wonder about the thought process behind purchases like this. Nothing trips a red flag, everything seems reasonable…how does that work? https://t.co/pwc4yV5iAl — Cora Harrington (@CoraCHarrington) December 15, 2025

“Someone who owns pieces by Salvador Dalí, Rembrandt, Picasso, and Degas ordering a fake AI dress online for 35 bucks and complaining about it,” @chiazsazsa summarized. “This is too funny.”

Advertisement

“She’s not even 50 and she’s getting schooled by AI,” @lightlycynical pointed out.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.