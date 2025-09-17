“I’m really excited”: Lorne Michaels explains why the major “Saturday Night Live” cast shakeup is “good”

SNL boss Lorne Michaels attempted to reassure fans about the recent cast changes ahead of the new season at this weekend’s Emmy Awards.

The Saturday Night Live creator just earned his 22nd, 23rd, and 24th Emmy awards thanks to SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The special won Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Emerging Media Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Michaels has been in charge of SNL for most of its 50-year run, and the recent cast shakeups have people talking.

Michaels: “Change is good”

While on the Emmys red carpet, Michaels spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the significant changes coming for the show’s 51st season.

“The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it’s how it revives itself,” Michaels explained.

“It’s always hard when people leave, but there’s a time for that, and our audiences always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok, and change is good. And the people we’re bringing in I’m really excited about.” You can watch the interview below:

Who is leaving SNL?

It was revealed this week that Ego Nwodim would be leaving SNL after seven seasons.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” she wrote on Instagram. “But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.”

Previously announced departures include Heidi Gardner, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

Gardner joined the show as a featured player in 2017 and became a main cast member in 2019, making her the longest-running woman in the current cast. Wakim joined the show last year as a featured player and called his exit a “gut punch.”

Longfellow confirmed he won’t be back for a fourth season on Instagram. He wrote, “Wish I was,” which implies it was not his decision to leave the show. As for Walker, he jokingly referred to his departure after three years as a “break-up.”

A handful of writers are also leaving SNL, as Celeste Yim, Rosebud Baker, and Steven Castillo are all exiting. This marks Castillo’s second departure from the writing staff. He initially wrote for the show from 2017 to 2021 before returning for the 50th season.

Who is staying on SNL?

SNL‘s 51st season is set to premiere on October 4th. Currently, it’s unclear if there will be any more cuts from the cast.

For now, the returning cast members include Colin Jost, Michael Che, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Andrew Dismukes, Sarah Sherman, James Austin Johnson, Marcello Hernández, ​​Ashley Padilla, and Jane Wickline.

Newcomers include Ben Marshall, Veronika Slowikowska, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan, and Kam Patterson.

Fans share concerns online

Despite Lorne’s comments, many have taken to social media to express their worries over the show’s new season.

SNL really axed most of my favorite cast members pic.twitter.com/U9WGWglBGR — Farah Sadek (@rhythmnbIooms) September 12, 2025

i have seen approx 20 tiktoks from new snl cast members on the tl recently and not a single one has even made me crack a smile — cary (@brokebackstan) September 4, 2025

Damn Lorne Michaels didn’t mention anything about the cast literally not being on SNL anymore?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xarIkYjyc2 — ray ⓸ (@27__ray) September 15, 2025

Ego Nwodim is leaving SNL and I feel like after that, there’s no point in watching SNL. That was the last funny person left on the show. pic.twitter.com/ht3Av5S08R — That Kirk Pacc smoove asf (@cuttapotato) September 12, 2025

I love SNL but can’t even name some of the nobodies that are returning to the cast pic.twitter.com/q6ZiKwLWIa — gghyv (wakims version) (@xishoodlaan) September 15, 2025

Every video I see tweeted about a new SNL cast member feels like this pic.twitter.com/HyiqDVHIJP — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) September 4, 2025

Bowen Yang stuns as the only SNL cast member im bothered about right now — evie (@evielindsayy) September 12, 2025

no snl cast should have more than enough people for a shakespeare production. in my opinion. — lauryn (@laurynstweets) September 13, 2025

I’m of the opinion that SNL doesn’t work unless the cast refreshes every seven years or so. Cast members that stay longer than that should start feeling like students in their eighth year of a PhD program. https://t.co/lIztXfYOM4 — Luke Epplin (@LukeEpplin) September 8, 2025

snl having a cast of 17 where only 5 are women and none of them are women of colour. something very sinister is happening here. — keira (@kettlevinyl) September 12, 2025

snl losing the only funny people they had in the cast pic.twitter.com/pv7pQ1wADh — ً (@h4zelbottoms) September 12, 2025

so strange to me that lorne michaels said snl “needs a new cast” then fired all the NEW cast members!!!!! i don’t wanna see anyone get fired but they really picked the worst people holy hell — #1 late night tv enjoyer nora (@meyerslatenight) September 6, 2025

