The internet is picking apart Taylor Swift’s lyrics in the “Life of a Showgirl” album—and not in a good way

Singer Taylor Swift is known for her cryptic lyrics, subtle references to her love life, and sometimes being too millennial in her songs. Now, fans bring a magnifying glass to the lyrics of her newest album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

What do fans think of the Life of a Showgirl lyrics?

The 12-track album features several love songs, many of which reference her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce. While fans anticipated the release of her 12th studio album, some pop fans on Reddit say the newest release left them feeling “uninspired.”

On TikTok, fans dissect specific lyrics from the album. Some make fun of particularly “cringey” lines across several songs.

TikToker Dr. Bryanlicious2 calls out one line in “Cancelled!” in which Swift sings, “Everyone’s got bodies in the attic, or took somebody’s man.”

“She’s putting out this energy into the world where it’s like, ‘It’s okay. People do that,’” he laments. “Okay, Ariana Grande liked your post about you getting engaged. So the energy you put out, it’s coming right back. Somebody’s going to take your man.”

Another fan cringes at a different line in “Cancelled!” in which the singer recites the oh-so-millennial phrase, “Did you girlboss too close to the sun?”

In another track, “Eldest Daughter,” fans laugh at several lines. One TikToker posts herself and a friend laughing to the lyrics, “I’m not a bad [expletive]. And this isn’t savage.”

On-screen text reads, “There’s no way the woman who wrote folklore wrote these lyrics.”

Streamer Erika Freizz struggles to get through the same song without pausing every few lines to battle visible discomfort.

“It feels like your mom is sending you memes that she thinks you would like,” Freizz jokes. “Same energy, honestly. Is she trying to create ragebait? It’s like she ChatGPT-ed this entire song.”

In the comments, viewers tend to agree with the TikTokers who say they were underwhelmed or disturbed by some of Swift’s lyrics.

“Your millennial coworker telling you to ‘slay queen’ energy,” one jokes.

“This sounds AI-generated hello,” another writes.

“Her music reminds me of when I was a little kid and I would just sing everything I was doing as I was doing it,” a third adds.

“It’s like she morphed a bunch of TikTok comments into one song,” a fourth says.

this fmu 😭 pic.twitter.com/53VdjSYENN — CHARLI DEFENDER ERA || I follow back !! 🫶 (@SolidXnnake) October 3, 2025

Other long-time Swift skeptics say the quality of the singer’s lyrics is nothing new.

“She’s always sounded like this, why y’all gagging anyways?” a commenter suggests.

“It’s not like she changed; the whole generation that was sort of hypnotized with her is maturing,” another says.

What’s it like over on X?

The service formerly known as Twitter has always been a longtime home for fandoms to unite, and Swifties are usually no different.

However, that platform’s users can’t seem to get over Swift’s lyrics, either. Here’s a look at what’s being said.

