Librarian who quit job to protect his mental health is the new host of “Reading Rainbow”

In March 2024, viral Librarian influencer Mychal Threets resigned from his role at Solano County Library for mental health reasons. Now, over a year later, Reading Rainbow announced he will become its new host, delighting fans of the series.

Why did the librarian quit his original role?

Threets first went viral for his Instagram and TikTok content encouraging children’s literacy and showing his day-to-day work as a librarian. However, he called it quits early last year.

In a 2024 Instagram post by Hip Magazine, Threets called his role the “honor of [his] life” after being raised as a “homeschool library kid.”

He shared that the librarian gig was his first job, and he stayed with Solano County Library for over 10 years.

“I went from library kid to being in charge of the library where I grew up in,” he said at the time. However, he ultimately decided to leave the library to “prioritize [his] mental health.”

The post’s caption explained that he had been the “subject of insults on social media” prior to his resignation.

The new host of Reading Rainbow

In a Bluesky post, Threets shares that he will be the new host of Reading Rainbow, a beloved children’s literacy program. The program’s first run ended in 2006.

“I’m so happy for all of us that Reading Rainbow is returning!” he writes. “YOU all did this!”

In the comments of his Instagram announcement, fans of Threets and Reading Rainbow celebrate the return of both.

“We always knew you’d do it. We believed in you from the very start, from the moment each of us saw you. What a treasure you are, young man. To the WORLD,” one writes.

“I can think of no one better suited or deserving,” another says.

“Couldn’t have been a better fit! May many generations come to know and love you as you carry on the legend,” a third adds.

“This couldn’t be a better match for host and show. I am so stoked. Congratulations,” a fourth remarks.

“Lemme dust off my library card real quick,” suggests another.

