“Doing the Lord’s work”: Letterboxd fans react to the platform launching a new video store

Fans who track the movies they watch on Letterboxd will be able to stream directly from the platform after the launch of its “Video Store” feature.

What is Letterboxd’s new Video Store feature?

Letterboxd is a social media platform that allows users to curate lists of movies they watch and review. Users can also create a watchlist of films they want to check off.

Previously, fans had to search for the films on streaming platforms. However, Letterboxd just announced a new feature, Video Store, that will allow users to stream directly from their watchlist.

In a press release, Letterboxd shares that the Video Store feature will showcase “shelves” from film festivals, restorations of older films, and limited-time drops that users may not find on other platforms. They explain the concept of shelves as:

Festival standouts that are yet to be distributed.

Long-watchlisted titles finally made available.

Restorations and rediscoveries worth celebrating.

Limited-time drops of sneak peeks and unreleased gems (only here for a short time).

Letterboxd says it will prioritize making films available that fans add to their watchlists, even if they are difficult to license.

The “store” will be available across platforms, launching on the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and AirPlay. (As for the rest, the release states that “additional Smart TV apps are in the works.”)

How did fans react to the announcement?

On platforms like X, fans celebrate the launch of the new feature that they call a “game-changer” for the film-obsessed. “Okay, that’s a smart move,” said one user.

“A social media app experimenting with something cool that is actually additive and not taking away features everybody likes. What the hell,” one remarks.

Another posts, “Yet to be distributed festival films available to rent??? Oh, Letterboxd, I love you so bad.”

“Festival standouts that are yet to be distributed. Doing the Lord’s work,” said another.

“Letterboxd creating a video store where you can rent undistributed festival films is sick as [expletive],” an X user says.

“The only non-evil social media app,” a fourth jokes.

Letterboxd shared that the new feature will be available beginning in early December. Although some users are skeptical about how fast it will roll out.

“Hopefully they actually do it and it’s not like the ‘we are adding TV shows early next year!’ and then absolutely nothing two years later,” one writes.

“Sounds cool, but you know it’ll never be in stock,” a second remarks.

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's newsletter here.






