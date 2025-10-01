“The most relatable celebrity”: Latto’s obsession with Olive Garden has fans cheering

In a fully relatable move, Latto is showing Olive Garden some serious love online.

Featured Video

Video of the rapper sharing her appreciation for the casual dining chain has been making the rounds on social media. In it, she’s physically present at one of the Olive Garden locations as she tells fans, “God bless Olive Garden.”

She then shows off her Zuppa Toscana soup, house salad, and the restaurant’s famous breadsticks before admitting she’s still deciding on a pasta option.

“God bless Olive Garden,” she repeats. “For real. It’s about to go down.”

Advertisement

Latto explains why she prefers Olive Garden over luxury dining: “God bless Olive Garden” 👀pic.twitter.com/R5FCvmZ518 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 1, 2025

Fans cheer on Latto’s love of Olive Garden

Although the framing from several accounts that shared the video alleging that Latto “explains why she prefers Olive Garden over luxury dining” in the video is inaccurate, there was still widespread appreciation for her love of the popular chain, even though she could certainly be dining somewhere far pricier.

“Latto is really the most relatable celebrity,” one fan wrote on X. “She told us in the past how she doesn’t splurge, she budgets and nickel/dime her purchases.. she plays monopoly on the iPad.. and prefers regular food over miscellaneous stuff you don’t know what you looking at.”

Advertisement

“This is the equivalent of a king/queen eating at McDonald’s,” joked another.

“Nothing everything that is high price is good. Sometimes it’s the fair priced that be smackin good,” wrote a third.

Latto at olive garden while nicki and cardi beefing is so mood pic.twitter.com/6GWrBACdTX — nuna thurnabam (@bubadakotaco) October 1, 2025

“Latto at olive garden while nicki and cardi beefing is so mood”

Advertisement

If something’s good, it’s good! End of story.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.