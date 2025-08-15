Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters” moves to theaters for a sing-along edition. Some showings immediately sell out

The animated musical KPop Demon Hunters is now making the leap from Netflix to select movie theaters — and fans will get to sing along.

The film, which became Netflix’s most-watched animated original as of July 29, will have a limited theatrical run on August 23 and 24 in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., as per a press release by the company.

According to the event site, screenings will be “one weekend only,” with tickets having gone on sale August 13 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET. Many theater chains are already reporting rapid sellouts.

From the stage to the underworld

Originally released on June 20 of this year, the film follows three global K-pop sensations — Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — whose careers extend far beyond music.

Off-stage, they work as demon hunters, tasked with protecting humanity from supernatural threats. Their latest mission was taking down a rival boy band whose members are, in fact, demons plotting chaos.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the movie blends colorful musical numbers with high-energy battle scenes.

Viewers follow the trio as they juggle fame, friendship, and a war against dark forces — all set to a soundtrack designed for audience participation. The runtime is 95 minutes.

Tickets are going fast

On X, theaters as well as users are saying that these tickets are selling like hot cakes.

Fandango, for example, wrote, “Tickets for #KPopDemonHunters went on sale only an hour ago and theaters are already selling out!”

Another user shared, “All the KPop Demon Hunters Sing Along tickets sold out at my nearest Cinemark.”

all the Kpop Demon Hunters Sing Along tickets sold out at my nearest Cinemark pic.twitter.com/jM8IN6A2kD — alex (@LinkachuHQ) August 13, 2025

“I ordered my ticket for the KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along event at a nearby Regal, and I discovered that the close Cinemark increased its showtime count from 3 to 10!” stated a third. “The 2 PM showing is nearly sold out, so I guess they got nervous!”

A fourth user shared a screenshot of the sold-out tickets, writing, “Proof even more that K-pop Demon Hunters should’ve released in theaters, just for the sing-along version it’s basically sold out!!”

Proof even more that K-pop Demon Hunters should’ve released in theaters, just for the sing-along version it’s basically sold out!! pic.twitter.com/B0EQpvLBJx — Dakotah Man Movies (@DakotahManMovie) August 14, 2025

