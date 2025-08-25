“KPop Demon Hunters” is the first Netflix movie to win the box office thanks to fan enthusiasm: “Don’t think I’ve had a better movie experience”

KPop Demon Hunters was released on Netflix in June, and the Sony Pictures Animation musical was an instant hit. A sing-along version of the film was released in theaters over the weekend to sold-out crowds. Now, it has become the first Netflix movie to win at the box office.
Netflix has produced many popular movies over the years and has given some limited theatrical runs. Big projects like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery made it to the big screen. Awards season contenders like Roma and Maestro also had limited releases. However, no one could have foreseen that an animated movie about demon-slaying Korean pop stars would be their first movie to win at the box office.
KPop Demon Hunters‘ popularity
When KPop Demon Hunters was released on Netflix, it became instantly clear Sony had no idea they had a goldmine on their hands. It only took one month for it to become Netflix’s most-watched animated movie in the streamer’s history. In less than two months, it was the second-most popular English-language film.
The film’s streaming numbers aren’t the only thing that’s rising. In the soundtrack’s third week of release, it reached #2 on the Billboard 200. It earned the most streams in a single week for a soundtrack in over three years. It is only the fifth soundtrack in history with four Hot 100 top 10s, and the first in 30 years.
KPop Demon Hunters at the box office
According to Deadline, KPop Demon Hunters took in an estimated $19.2 million over Saturday and Sunday. Due to Netflix keeping their numbers quiet, rival studios are having to do some weekend math. While it seemed like Weapons was due to win its third weekend in a row, multiple reports show it losing to Netflix.
However, because there’s no official number for KPop Demon Hunters, Weapons is listed as the winner from multiple sources. Either way, this is a big victory for Netflix. Especially considering the movie wasn’t released in one of the most popular chains, AMC Theatres. Many are wondering if this success will change Netflix’s theatrical strategy going forward.
Fans react to KPop Demon Hunters‘ theatrical release
Many fans of KPop Demon Hunters went to the sing-along this weekend and talked about their experience on social media.
One fan even passed out glowsticks in the audience.
Unsurprisingly, some fans are dragging Sony for giving the movie to Netflix.
It even won over some skeptical moviegoers.
Those who often advocate for Netflix to release more movies theatrically are taking this as a big win.
Next question: Will KPop Demon Hunters make it to the Oscars?
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.