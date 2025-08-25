“KPop Demon Hunters” is the first Netflix movie to win the box office thanks to fan enthusiasm: “Don’t think I’ve had a better movie experience”

KPop Demon Hunters was released on Netflix in June, and the Sony Pictures Animation musical was an instant hit. A sing-along version of the film was released in theaters over the weekend to sold-out crowds. Now, it has become the first Netflix movie to win at the box office.

Featured Video

Netflix has produced many popular movies over the years and has given some limited theatrical runs. Big projects like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery made it to the big screen. Awards season contenders like Roma and Maestro also had limited releases. However, no one could have foreseen that an animated movie about demon-slaying Korean pop stars would be their first movie to win at the box office.

KPop Demon Hunters‘ popularity

When KPop Demon Hunters was released on Netflix, it became instantly clear Sony had no idea they had a goldmine on their hands. It only took one month for it to become Netflix’s most-watched animated movie in the streamer’s history. In less than two months, it was the second-most popular English-language film.

Advertisement

The film’s streaming numbers aren’t the only thing that’s rising. In the soundtrack’s third week of release, it reached #2 on the Billboard 200. It earned the most streams in a single week for a soundtrack in over three years. It is only the fifth soundtrack in history with four Hot 100 top 10s, and the first in 30 years.

KPop Demon Hunters at the box office

According to Deadline, KPop Demon Hunters took in an estimated $19.2 million over Saturday and Sunday. Due to Netflix keeping their numbers quiet, rival studios are having to do some weekend math. While it seemed like Weapons was due to win its third weekend in a row, multiple reports show it losing to Netflix.

Advertisement

However, because there’s no official number for KPop Demon Hunters, Weapons is listed as the winner from multiple sources. Either way, this is a big victory for Netflix. Especially considering the movie wasn’t released in one of the most popular chains, AMC Theatres. Many are wondering if this success will change Netflix’s theatrical strategy going forward.

Fans react to KPop Demon Hunters‘ theatrical release

Many fans of KPop Demon Hunters went to the sing-along this weekend and talked about their experience on social media.

kpop demon hunters in theaters is fucking peak and i don’t think i’ve ever had a better movie experience. we were all just girls singing along to huntr/x 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mIP8fnSYhI — jordan 🫧 (@soliloquirk) August 24, 2025

Advertisement

One fan even passed out glowsticks in the audience.

Handed out glowsticks to everyone in the theater for KPOP Demon Hunters so everyone could have fun to cheer and sing along! THE ENERGY IS NUTS!

Will be doing it again tomorrow and handing out glowsticks!#KPOPDEMONHUNTERS pic.twitter.com/lFkfq76o3m — NegiKitsu | 🇵🇭🇺🇲/ENVtuber Predebut (@NegiKitsu) August 24, 2025

Unsurprisingly, some fans are dragging Sony for giving the movie to Netflix.

I want to know which Sony exec was on crack when they sold the rights to Kpop Demon Hunters because seeing it in theaters was genuinely enlightening pic.twitter.com/G4PQl6yELx — Bill, Son of Bill 🤠 (@BillXCD) August 23, 2025

Advertisement

It even won over some skeptical moviegoers.

Everyone was like “KPop Demon Hunters is great!” And I was like, “If it’s so great, why isn’t it in theaters like a real movie?” But now it is in theaters, so I paid to go see it, and guess what, it IS great! pic.twitter.com/4Ip2TVj8wR — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 23, 2025

Those who often advocate for Netflix to release more movies theatrically are taking this as a big win.

If only some of us had been advocating for select @Netflix animated movies to go theatrical because of their cultural AND financial upside… oh wait, we have. Congrats to #KPOPDEMONHUNTERS on the $18M+ breakout despite being absent from the biggest theater chain. https://t.co/OlSt6o2qYe — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) August 24, 2025

Advertisement

Next question: Will KPop Demon Hunters make it to the Oscars?

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS tops the weekend box office with an estimated $18M. Mind you it’s been streaming on Netflix for 2 months. With 3 songs currently in the Top 10, it’s captured the cultural zeitgeist. And why not? It’s the best animated movie of the year. pic.twitter.com/rcd0twIved — Mark Hobin (@Mark_Hobin) August 24, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.