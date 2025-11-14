“A REAL MAN”: Klay Thompson rips ex-NBA player’s “disgusting and disturbing” misogynistic remarks about girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion

Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson pushed back this week after two retired NBA players made crude speculations about both his season and his relationship. Their remarks surfaced on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast, where Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams floated the idea that Thompson’s girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, somehow affected Thompson’s early slump.

Featured Video

Their take spread quickly online, and fans soon noticed Thompson’s sharp reply in the comments of a clipped Instagram post of the podcast.

Williams used an old saying to explain his theory. He claimed, “I’m from West Virginia, man, I’ve been taught a lot from old folks, old white folks. It only takes one p***y to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is.” He followed up with, “Klay Thompson, I ain’t sayin’ that’s what it is … but that might be what it is.”

Advertisement

Thompson claps back at crude remarks from former NBA players

The NBA star saw the clip and responded directly on Instagram. On Nov. 13, 2025, he wrote, “Referring to my GF as a ‘p***y’ is so disgusting and disturbing. Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way?”

He ended by saying, “Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

Advertisement

The team’s early-season issues added pressure on Thompson that the podcast didn’t help. Dallas lost its opening game after Luka Dončić’s surprise trade and Kyrie Irving’s injury, taking him out of the lineup. Not only that, Thompson himself lost his starting role on the team after his numbers dipped well below his career norm.

Thompson and Stallion have each other’s backs

Despite that on-court frustration, his personal life remained stable. Megan Thee Stallion described their first meeting with People, saying, “Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f*cking movie […] I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie.”

Advertisement

She also told Page Six, “I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.” Stallion added, “I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

Online reactions leaned in Thompson’s favor. Many people appreciated that he defended Megan directly. Fan @tinasnowslut tweeted, “like I said, A REAL MAN. Klay won’t let his woman be played with. A STEPPER!!”

like I said, A REAL MAN. Klay won’t let his woman be played with. A STEPPER!! pic.twitter.com/yWLaNjDSvM — h✮nesty thee liar (@tinasnowslut) November 13, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.