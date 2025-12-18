“Ruined my day”: KJ Apa is playing Jimmy Stewart in a new biopic, and no one can stop talking about his voice in it

Riverdale alum KJ Apa has been a big topic of conversation online lately. The actor has been going viral for his alter ego, Mr. Fantasy. Now, fans can’t stop talking about the trailer for his new movie, Jimmy, in which he plays iconic actor Jimmy Stewart.

Featured Video

Stewart was known for an array of classic films, including It’s a Wonderful Life, Rear Window, The Philadelphia Story, and many more. The icoinc actor also had a distinct voice, which Apa attempts to capture in the new trailer.

Jimmy was directed by Aaron Burns and follows Stewart’s rise in Hollywood before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a combat pilot in World War II. In addition to Apa, the film stars Jason Alexander, Rob Riggle, Max Casella, Kara Killmer, Sarah Drew, Julian Works, Liam Bixby, and more.

Advertisement

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 6, 2026.

Fans react to KJ Apa’s Jimmy Stewart voice

Unsurprisingly, the Internet has a lot of opinions about the Jimmy trailer. Some people are making fun of Apa while others think his voice is spot on. As previously mentioned, Stewart had a pretty distinct voice that isn’t exactly common. Considering Apa is from New Zealand, he actually does a pretty decent job, but the voice does sound odd coming out of his mouth.

KJ Apa’s voice for Jimmy Stewart in a new biopic ‘JIMMY’ pic.twitter.com/gRC1AhKVul — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 17, 2025

Advertisement

Some Jimmy Stewart fans don’t like it.

please check in on your jimmy stewart fan friends at this difficult time — cat 🪷 (@escapeswitch) December 17, 2025

While others are keeping an open mind.

Oh, come on, it’s just a teaser. It’s going to be more than fine. One of the things we love about Jimmy Stewart is his reputation for kindness and gentlemanly grace. He never publicly groused about others’ creative efforts. Let’s take a leaf from his book, shall we? — Gabriel Reid (@DrGabrielReid) December 17, 2025

Advertisement

People are calling it a massacre.

Jimmy Stewart is my favorite actor of all time… what the hell is this https://t.co/68W3y62NDx pic.twitter.com/VFT22tM9rQ — Damian (@DamianV_3) December 17, 2025

Fans are calling it incredible.

the voice is pretty incredible idk https://t.co/7rIv8LYo9K — sonya 💖 (@sonyashea3) December 17, 2025

Advertisement

There are comparisons to Austin Butler’s Elvis.

So it’s cool when Austin Butler does it but when a Riverdale cast member wants to do a lil accent it’s an issue pic.twitter.com/mcOYttTMoG — Mike 📺 (@michaelcollado) December 17, 2025

Maybe it’s the movie itself, not the voice.

i’m gonna be real. i think kj apa’s jimmy stewart impression is pretty good? i feel like people saying it’s a bad impression are responding to everything else about the trailer being bad. like jimmy stewart just had a silly voice sorry — grace (@agneswickfields) December 18, 2025

Advertisement

After all, the supporting cast is a bit jarring.

Jimmy Stewart impression opposite Rob Riggle is not having the intended effect I feel https://t.co/is83PKvi8V — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) December 17, 2025

It looks like a lot of people won’t be showing up for Jimmy.

hearing his jimmy stewart impression ruined my day like omg i really genuinely wholeheartedly hope chris evans’ gene kelly biopic never goes forward pic.twitter.com/De5YqmmtnY — uncle o’grimacey 🦦 (@britellfilms) December 17, 2025

Advertisement

However, plenty of people will be seated.

Brilliant director and writer Aaron Burns. Can’t wait to see this movie. Script was inspiring. JIMMY! — Bobby Downes (@bobbydownes) December 17, 2025

Ultimately, this seems like a problem for 2026.

I simply do not have the ability to process KJ Apa’s Jimmy Stewart voice until at least Q1 2026 — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) December 17, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Do