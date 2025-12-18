“Ruined my day”: KJ Apa is playing Jimmy Stewart in a new biopic, and no one can stop talking about his voice in it

Riverdale alum KJ Apa has been a big topic of conversation online lately. The actor has been going viral for his alter ego, Mr. Fantasy. Now, fans can’t stop talking about the trailer for his new movie, Jimmy, in which he plays iconic actor Jimmy Stewart.
Stewart was known for an array of classic films, including It’s a Wonderful Life, Rear Window, The Philadelphia Story, and many more. The icoinc actor also had a distinct voice, which Apa attempts to capture in the new trailer.
Jimmy was directed by Aaron Burns and follows Stewart’s rise in Hollywood before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a combat pilot in World War II. In addition to Apa, the film stars Jason Alexander, Rob Riggle, Max Casella, Kara Killmer, Sarah Drew, Julian Works, Liam Bixby, and more.
The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 6, 2026.
Fans react to KJ Apa’s Jimmy Stewart voice
Unsurprisingly, the Internet has a lot of opinions about the Jimmy trailer. Some people are making fun of Apa while others think his voice is spot on. As previously mentioned, Stewart had a pretty distinct voice that isn’t exactly common. Considering Apa is from New Zealand, he actually does a pretty decent job, but the voice does sound odd coming out of his mouth.
Some Jimmy Stewart fans don’t like it.
While others are keeping an open mind.
People are calling it a massacre.
Fans are calling it incredible.
There are comparisons to Austin Butler’s Elvis.
Maybe it’s the movie itself, not the voice.
After all, the supporting cast is a bit jarring.
It looks like a lot of people won’t be showing up for Jimmy.
However, plenty of people will be seated.
Ultimately, this seems like a problem for 2026.
