Advertisement
Entertainment

“Ruined my day”: KJ Apa is playing Jimmy Stewart in a new biopic, and no one can stop talking about his voice in it

“So it’s cool when Austin Butler does it but when a Riverdale cast member wants to do a lil accent it’s an issue.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
kj apa jimmy stewart voice

Riverdale alum KJ Apa has been a big topic of conversation online lately. The actor has been going viral for his alter ego, Mr. Fantasy. Now, fans can’t stop talking about the trailer for his new movie, Jimmy, in which he plays iconic actor Jimmy Stewart.

Featured Video

Stewart was known for an array of classic films, including It’s a Wonderful Life, Rear Window, The Philadelphia Story, and many more. The icoinc actor also had a distinct voice, which Apa attempts to capture in the new trailer.

Jimmy was directed by Aaron Burns and follows Stewart’s rise in Hollywood before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a combat pilot in World War II. In addition to Apa, the film stars Jason Alexander, Rob Riggle, Max Casella, Kara Killmer, Sarah Drew, Julian Works, Liam Bixby, and more.

Advertisement

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 6, 2026.

Fans react to KJ Apa’s Jimmy Stewart voice

Unsurprisingly, the Internet has a lot of opinions about the Jimmy trailer. Some people are making fun of Apa while others think his voice is spot on. As previously mentioned, Stewart had a pretty distinct voice that isn’t exactly common. Considering Apa is from New Zealand, he actually does a pretty decent job, but the voice does sound odd coming out of his mouth.

Advertisement

Some Jimmy Stewart fans don’t like it.

While others are keeping an open mind.

Advertisement

People are calling it a massacre.

Fans are calling it incredible.

Advertisement

There are comparisons to Austin Butler’s Elvis.

Maybe it’s the movie itself, not the voice.

Advertisement

After all, the supporting cast is a bit jarring.

It looks like a lot of people won’t be showing up for Jimmy.

Advertisement

However, plenty of people will be seated.

Ultimately, this seems like a problem for 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Do

TAGS

Entertainment KJ Apa Movies
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot