Kim Kardashian’s addition to Fortnite divides gamers, but even critics agree the meme references work

Kim Kardashian popped up in Fortnite this week, and the internet reacted fast to her addition to the popular video game.

Some players rushed to share clips, while others tried to process how a reality TV star fit into the fighting game. Still, Fortnite had already blended pop culture and combat for years, making this an unsurprising collaboration.

Kim Kardashian is now in Fortnite

Epic Games rolled out the skin with a solo battle royale fighting tournament, with top players able to access the skin a day earlier than anyone else. Kim Kardashian joined Fortnite’s Icon Series with a massive in-game cosmetics drop tied to her SKIMS brand.

Still, her release stood apart because of customization depth, with 336 style combinations with just this one character. The skin allowed changes to the type of bodysuit, fabric color choices, gloves, hairstyles, and more, according to International Business Times.

According to Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, Kardashian explained her choice. “‘Fortnite is iconic,’ and that she picked this design because she hasn’t seen a skin in latex before,” @HYPEX tweeted.

Reactions to Kim’s appearance in the game

Social media noise followed almost immediately as fans compared her to past celebrity additions.

That latex comment shared by @HYPEX drew immediate pushback. @GraveGuillotine replied, “‘Hasn’t seen a skin in latex before’ Yeah, about that…somebody tell Kim Kardashian that she’s far behind the Fortnite times…LIKE FAR FAR BEHIND.” They shared screenshots of other latex-clad characters in their tweet to prove their point.

Meanwhile, @zachomgg was focused on the bizarre choice of her hand proportions to the rest of her body.

Others focused on the absurd fun of it all. X user @notrllysage tweeted, “The concept of running b*tches down on the Fortnite island as Kim Kardashian. 😭” They attached a GIF of Cynthia Erivo tapping her head.

References to Kim’s memes

Some players loved the details. One of the more interesting parts of Kim’s Fortnite character is the item descriptions pulled from old Kim K memes.

One item referenced her lost diamond earring, which she famously cried about in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. (You know the meme: sister Kourtney responded, “Kim, there’s people who are dying.”)

Another reference to the reality show is where purse weapon reads, “Don’t be rude!!”

It’s a reference to when she hit her other sister, Khloe, with her purse on the show’s first season while shouting the very words. @TheRealJustHen wrote, “I love that Kim Kardashian’s pickaxe in Fortnite is a purse,” but did they realize the connection?

Existential crossover questions

Meanwhile, many gamers were surprised to learn about Kim Kardashian’s entry into the Fortnite world in the first place. @AlibiLocust sounded stunned. “What the [expletive] do you mean Kim Kardashian’s coming to Fortnite?” they posted.

Then came the existential jokes. “Kim Kardashian in Fortnite signalling the end of capitalism soon methinks,” @grzybjak claimed.

TikTokers also joined in, posting plenty of gameplay clips and reaction videos.

Ray J, Kardashian’s ex, even received her character live on stream.

