“Why not shoot my shot?”: A teacher posts he’s looking for love…then Khloé Kardashian shows up in the comments

A California teacher has gone viral after people noticed Khloe Kardashian left a flirty comment on his Instagram post looking for romance.

Jacob Myers-Norys (@yacobmyers) usually posts Instagram content based on his job as a teacher in Santa Cruz, CA. Recently, he shifted gears and shared a list of facts about himself—from Italian roots to the fact that he cooks—in hopes of finding love.

“Somewhere out there is the woman who’s gonna ask how much school day was,” he wrote.

His post went viral, and it wasn’t long before Khloe popped into the comments, pointedly writing, “How was your day??”

A viral quest for love

Khloe’s comment only increased visibility on Myers’ post, leaving him with tons of women (and men) chiming in. But even with musicians, actors, and influencers reaching out to him, Myers only seemed to have eyes for Khloe.

He addressed the surprising potential connection and Khloe herself in a follow-up video, saying, “My entire town knows about it. My students keep bugging me about it and my family group chat’s just been non-stop.”

“I figured, why not shoot my shot?” he continued. “This Saturday, I have a staff holiday party and I would absolutely love if you came as my date. If you can’t make that work, then maybe Kris could add me to your holiday party.”

Just to make it perfectly clear that he was serious, Myers then provided the dates that he’ll be in southern California for winter break and told Khloe, that he would “absolutely love to hear how the rest of your day went.”

Matchmaking time

The comments on both of these videos did not disappoint. Suddenly, Myers has talk show producers reaching out to him and even has one comment from someone claiming to be casting for Love Island.

And amidst all that are just people hoping that this turns into a weirdly awesome match in the making.

“A real life hallmark Christmas movie is about to begin,” wrote @emilyrscott.

“Just sitting here with my popcorn reading these comments like they are the next telenovela waiting to unfold,” @pinkrkstar agreed.

One person tagged in @bachelornation to suggest they bring on Myers for the next season of The Bachelor while several others made up stories framing Myers as an otherworldly hero while hoping Khloe would tag back into the conversation.

Even the official Ring Pops account hilariously got in on the fun: “If this works out, we know Khloe loves Ring Pops so we are happy to sponsor the Ring,” they wrote.

Will such an unexpected viral moment turn into a heartwarming holiday surprise? Hopefully Myers provides an update after his staff holiday party, but we’re definitely rooting for them!

