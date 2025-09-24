“Fake news”: Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant tells fans to beware AI fakes after wedding rumor

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant aren’t secretly married, despite what a viral AI-generated photo and tabloid story would have you believe. After reports claimed the couple tied the knot in a private European ceremony, the rumor gained traction on social media, fueled by a too-perfect wedding image.

Featured Video

On Instagram, Grant shut down the speculation, calling it “fake news” and reminding fans to be wary of AI fabrications.

No, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant did not get married

The nuptial rumor started on Sept. 16, 2025, when the tabloid Radar Online cited anonymous “insiders” who reportedly claimed that Reeves and Grant had a secret wedding in Europe.

Advertisement

“The wedding took place in Europe earlier this summer, very intimate and very discreet,” said one alleged source. “They’d talked about it for years, but in the end they wanted something that was just for them. Keanu and Alexandra value their privacy, so keeping it a quiet secret fits them perfectly.”

A week later, the news started to spread on Facebook, backed up by a photo of the two in wedding attire and showing off their rings. Of course, the conventional, too-perfect image is almost certainly the result of generative AI.

By Wednesday, Grant herself had to clear the air.

Advertisement

“This is a real photo,” she said alongside a shot of her and Reeves kissing. “Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss!”

“I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding,” she added. “Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here’s a bit of real happiness!”

“The vibes are immaculate”

The public has overwhelmingly approved of Reeves and Grant’s relationship since they got together in 2019. They especially enjoyed how Grant, at age 52, is an appropriate age for the 61-year-old actor. Yes, he is that old.

Advertisement

Otherwise, folks just think they seem genuinely happy together. Authenticity can be hard to find these days, whether in Hollywood or online, where AI keeps messing with us.

“Two beautiful souls in a beautiful photo,” wrote @sulocreative on the Instagram post. “The sense of joy, levity and love really comes through in the photo. Thanks for sharing!”

“This is much better than a wedding photo!!” declared @avantgaertner. “Marriage is just a piece of paper.”

Advertisement

Over on the pop culture Reddit forum r/Fauxmoi, people spoke on how much they love Grant and her relationship with Reeves.

“I like everything I see from her and it’s so clear why he’s in love with her,” said u/HopefulTangerine5913. “The vibes are immaculate.”

Advertisement

“Alexandra Grant had her first exhibit at MOCA in her early 30s,” u/Ellen6723 pointed out. “She’s a f***ing rad chick and exactly the type of person I’d think Keanu Reeves would end up with.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.