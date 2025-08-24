8 cursed moments from Katy Perry’s world tour—so far

Katy Perry’s tour is becoming a meme, one tour date at a time.

Featured Video

The 40-year-old singer is currently on her “Lifetimes Tour,” which is expected to run until December 2025. Although Perry has received some criticism lately from her “Woman’s World” song and her participation in the Blue Origin space flight, people are still finding ways to determine that she’s not one of us — and even believe that her current tour is cursed.

Don’t believe it? Here are eight moments from Perry’s tour that are destined to be cursed.

1. Robo-butterfly malfunctions in the air

A malfunction is nothing new, as most singers will experience malfunctions at some point during a show. For Perry? Her malfunction is one of the most dangerous, as she’s riding on a butterfly prop that nearly falls to the ground.

Advertisement

Most people believe that Perry’s air malfunction sets the tone for the rest of the tour.

Katy Perry’s butterfly tour prop experienced a dangerous malfunction. pic.twitter.com/8ZqOQq3tFO — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 19, 2025

2. Electric shock incident

As if the malfunction wasn’t enough, Perry experienced an electric shock during a show as she was seen rising up from a stage prop. (For those keeping track, this is the most recent clip on the list.)

Advertisement

Katy Perry gets an electric shock during ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ show. pic.twitter.com/hGplecRJLU — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 18, 2025

3. Another malfunction, with a ball this time

Perry suffered from another malfunction when she fell from a stage prop that resembled a giant prop. Luckily, she was okay, but the fall looked scary.

wait not katy perry almost falling from the giant ball.. this is scary asf pic.twitter.com/THJtMJv1nz — kanishk (@kaxishk) June 29, 2025

Advertisement

4. A fan passes out on stage

One of the most wholesome moments of the show was when Perry stopped her show after witnessing a fan passing out in front of her. Some people made fun of the way the person fell, while others disliked the way the situation was portrayed as a joke.

Katy Perry stopped the show when a fan faints right in front of her until she was okay❤️ pic.twitter.com/JuqSBEHer2 — kanishk (@kaxishk) August 4, 2025

5. Emotional moment on stage

Not too long ago, Perry divorced from her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, who is also the father of their daughter. At one of her shows, Perry is seen visibly crying during her “ALL THE LOVE” performance.

Advertisement

katy perry broke down crying while singing at her her concert last night after the divorce announcement 😭pic.twitter.com/ushQmNhAuY — king ravi (@swiftyootw) June 25, 2025

6. Mocked dance moves

Look, who’s to say that you can’t break a dance move or two? Well, Perry didn’t hold back when she performed choreography that seemed to resemble her time in the Blue Origin space flight. And, yes, the internet wasn’t too pleased with her dancing.

Advertisement

Katy Perry’s “Lifetimes Tour” choreography really is something to behold pic.twitter.com/xjMFl4wwGn — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 24, 2025

7. Singing in Simlish

If you grew up during the 2000s, then you should be well aware of the cultural impact of Sims. So much so that Perry herself managed to sing a Sims-inspired version of her hit song “Last Friday Night.”

Advertisement

there’s always sth unexpected happening at katy perry’s tour cuz wdym we got Last Friday Night sims version on the setlist last night 😭 pic.twitter.com/7cGTbVzJTw — Fadi ¹⁴³ (@TheWitnessedBoy) August 7, 2025

8. “Sorry, Mom” shoutout

One TikTok video received over 534,00 views, which showcases Perry on the floor of the stage shouting out to the audience, “Sorry, Mom”. The line directly references her song “I Kissed A Girl.”

Many users in the comment section were confused by her line, with most going so far as to say that it was out of character for her.

Advertisement

What’s next for Katy’s tour? We’ll keep you posted…

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.