“You sing like five words of each song”: Justin Timberlake skewered as videos of phoned-in tour performance in Romania flood social media

Romanian fans express their disappointment with singer Justin Timberlake’s recent tour stop at the Electric Castle Festival, criticizing his performance online.

What do fans think of Justin Timberlake’s tour?

Timberlake wraps up his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” with several stops in Europe, concluding on July 31.

The world tour started shaky when police arrested Justin Timberlake in June 2024 for driving while intoxicated. The internet quickly latched onto his interaction with officers, sparking the viral “What tour?” meme.

However, Romanian fans argue that his stage presence at the Electric Castle Festival—not his arrest—is what will really “ruin the tour.”

What went wrong at the Romania performance?

Romanian fans are posting clips of the concert on TikTok. Filip Apavaloaie (@filipapavaloaie) shares a video of Timberlake singing “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in a red outfit. However, the singer only sings the first three words of the song before turning the mic to the crowd.

Another fan, Octavia (@octa.drg), shares Timberlake’s performance of “Mirrors,” in which he simply prompts the crowd at the beginning of the song to start singing along. He walks around the stage slowly.

On screen text reads, “He hated every second on that stage and it showed.”

In a video with over 5 million views, singer Amelissa (@amelissaofficial) explains why she was disappointed with the performance.

“It’s the first time I got to see you at the Electric Castle, but to be fair you were an absolute disappointment,” she says, addressing Timberlake directly. She continues that the singer arrived late to the performance and only sang “five words on each song.”

“I get that you have a lot of concerts. But you cannot be singing less than a quarter of a song,” she laments. She also notes that Timberlake wore a hat and glasses so fans couldn’t see his face.

“That shows no respect whatsoever,” she says. “So, I left. And many people did too.”

Fans react to the sloppy performance

In the comments, fans from around the globe say they “don’t blame” Amelissa for leaving the performance early.

“Went to the search ‘justin timberlake electric castle’ and can verify that I would have left too,” one writes.

“I checked Justin Timberlake electric castle, you’re so polite. I would’ve left too,” another says.

Others say it wasn’t just his Romania concert that lacked energy.

“I just wanna add that we saw him in Estonia and it was a disappointment for us, too,” a fan says.

“Same in Lithuania, just a lazy money grab,” another writes.

“Same disappointment in Baltic countries. totally not worth it. he doesn’t respect his fans equally around the world,” a third suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amelissa, Octavia, and Apavaloaie for further comment.

