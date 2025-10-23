Advertisement
Entertainment

“We’ve officially entered a new timeline”: Justin Bieber launches Twitch channel with promise to “stream every day”

“Justin really said Twitch Baby instead of YouTube Baby.”

Photo of Rebekah Harding

Rebekah Harding
justin bieber first twitch stream

Pop singer Justin Bieber joins Twitch with the goal of streaming daily, joining other celebrities who use the social media platform to get more personal with fans.

Featured Video

Justin Bieber starts a Twitch channel

In his first stream on Oct. 22, Bieber garnered over 397,000 views and streamed for over an hour. Since announcing his channel, he has received over 50,000 followers.

justin bieber first twitch stream
JustinBieber/Twitch
Advertisement

During the stream, Bieber plays basketball, ping pong, and pool, ignoring the chat for minutes at a time. Towards the end, he briefly grabs the camera and begins walking around his warehouse, where he filmed the stream.

Reports by Business of Apps suggest that Twitch attracts over 30 million unique visitors each day, making it an attractive platform for creators looking to grow an interactive audience.

justin bieber first twitch stream
JustinBieber/Twitch

Other celebrities, like Drake, Lil Baby, and T-Pain, stream frequently on platforms like Twitch and Kick.

Advertisement

How did fans react to his livestream?

Fans on X react to clips of Bieber’s first livestream. Some share their excitement over the prospect of seeing more of the singer.

“You can tell Justin is gonna be great at streaming,” a commenter writes.

“Platform is shook, he’s coming for streamer of the year,” another says.

Advertisement

“The only reason I’m downloading Twitch,” a third adds.

However, some questioned why he decided to suddenly join the streaming platform.

“This was not on my 2025 bingo card, hope he’s okay and hope this isn’t because he needs the attention, he has the talent,” a viewer suggests.

Advertisement

“Twitch gotta be offering a bag to all these celebrities cuz ain’t no way everybody and they momma streaming,” another writes.

Others are joking about what his upcoming streams will be like.

“If Bieber starts yelling ‘chat W or L?’ we’ve officially entered a new timeline,” one writes.

“But will he sing ‘Baby’?” another asks.

Advertisement

“Justin really said Twitch Baby instead of YouTube Baby,” a third jokes.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Celebrities Justin Bieber Livestreams Streamers Twitch
First published:

Rebekah Harding

Rebekah is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot.

Rebekah Harding
 
The Daily Dot