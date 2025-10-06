“Overreaction final boss”: Fan ejected from JoJo Siwa concert apologizes—but many are on her side

A fan ejected from JoJo Siwa’s concert in Glasgow is apologizing after unknowingly triggering the pop star with a viral “egg” meme.

The woman said she and her friend printed the image onto their shirts without realizing its backstory, only to be called out mid-performance and escorted out by security. While she insists there was no malicious intent, many online are accusing Siwa of overreacting.

Kicked out of a JoJo Siwa concert over an egg meme

The concert in Glasgow, Scotland, took place last Wednesday and made headlines with the ejection. Videos show the “Guilty Pleasure” singer stopping her “Infinity Heart” show and singling out a pair of fans with images taped to their shirts. One of them handed their hoodie over to security so Siwa could get a better look.

She didn’t like what she saw—the meme depicting the artist as an egg.

“You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me,” she declared. “No way! No way, man!”

“Thank you for coming, appreciate it! But we only got room for infinity hearts in here, right?”

#jojosiwakickedout #banned #sorry @friendly_musician ♬ original sound – anjali<3

According to one of those fans, TikToker @friendly_musician, they were ignorant of Siwa’s feelings about the meme. In a Saturday video that now has over three million views, she explained how it all happened.

In the video description, she wrote that “we didn’t have any merch so we decided to just print off the first picture we saw and stick it on our clothes, we didn’t look at the back story behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that.”

She added that fans have done this at concerts before and artists tend to receive it well. The TikToker stressed that she and her friends did not have “malicious intent” and denied claims that they threw the shirt at Siwa.

@itsjojosiwa He had no idea of the 2017-2020 hairline memes that I’m not affected by on the daily anymore, but him saying this out of thin air literally finished healing a part of me. It’s almost like I had a band aid over it for the last 8 years and just wa leaving it there scared to look under it to see if it’s healed and he removed it being like why do u have this on before I could even explain what it was. Lucky lucky girl I am. Don’t even think I realize how lucky sometimes🤍🥺✨ ♬ DAISIES – Justin Bieber

What they didn’t know was that the singer had been bullied for her hairline as a kid. She spoke on this in a TikTok video back in July after her boyfriend complimented that part of her appearance, bringing her to tears.

“Jojo literally posted that exact same meme”

While the Siwa fan appeared genuinely sorry, multiple commenters felt that the singer overreacted. Some said that they recognized the stunt as a joke and didn’t think the fans meant any harm, pointing to the ejection as a reason to dislike Siwa and avoid her concerts.

“Wait how are there people who are genuinely mad at you for this!!?” asked @roseannej13. “Like yeah okay fair she didn’t like it but how would you have known that??”

“Getting kicked out of a JoJo Siwa concert is a blessing in disguise,” wrote @catboyterzo.

Others pointed out that Siwa posted the egg meme to her own socials in the past, feeling that it made no sense to eject fans from her concert for referencing the same thing.

“JoJo literally posted that exact same meme in the past,” @schmoopywoopy pointed out.

“I’m sorry that happened to you. She’s going to come out a lot worse from this than you. It’s not a good look for her, and wasn’t a nice thing for her to do.”

“She literally stitched a video with that exact same picture and pretended to spit water out by laughing at it??” recalled @abbsinnit.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @friendly_musician for comment via TikTok.

