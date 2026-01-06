Joe Keery calls out Elite Daily for posting his photography with its own watermark on Instagram

Joe Keery’s photography is being stolen, and his friends and family aren’t having it.

Stranger Things came to an end after nine years and five seasons on New Year’s Eve, which means the show and its cast are currently hot topics on social media. People are celebrating how far the actors have come and honoring the show that made the young cast members famous. Unfortunately, some aren’t being as respectful as others.

Joe Keery’s photos watermarked by Elite Daily

Recently, Elite Daily shared a photo of the Stranger Things star and watermarked the post. The only problem? Keery himself took the photo, so no one else has the right to claim his work.

“And take the water mark [off] I took these I gotta get a water mark,” Keery commented on the post.

Keery’s sister also chimed in. “Hey, @elitedaily, how’d you water mark @djotime’s pics?!?!” she wrote. He then lobbied for a fruit basket for her as any nice brother would. You can check out the interactions below:

It’s likely Elite Daily chose to watermark the photo because they are the ones who inserted a screenshot of a tweet over it. It also could have been a mistake. Considering neither the text nor the photo is Elite Daily’s original work, they probably should have left the watermark in the drafts.

Keery’s sister isn’t the only person in his life coming to his defense. Finn Wolfhard, who played Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, is making sure to credit the Steve Harrington actor on social media.

finn making sure to tag joe is killing me pic.twitter.com/AW7YVrjSWb — via (@djoparks) January 4, 2026

Fans love Joe Keery’s photography

While some sites are taking credit for Keery’s work, most fans are out there praising the actor for showcasing his Stranger Things co-stars. You can view some of the posts featuring his photography below, with all photo credit to Joe Keery:

maya hawke photographed through joe keery’s eyes 💕 pic.twitter.com/bvDpvHJrY5 — ♡ (@stobinthinker) January 3, 2026

Imagine being so loved by your cast mate, that he takes such lovely photos of you, to remember you and your shared experiences, Joe Keery is just so special I can’t pic.twitter.com/tN5WP4CrjT — ɥɔʇıq ƃoɹɟ (@Night_Daisie) January 4, 2026

joe keery… i was unfamiliar with your photography game… pic.twitter.com/wPrBmeBbCA — yeezefer. (@metaIdead) January 3, 2026

we love joe keery’s photography pic.twitter.com/GESrMre9DK — 𑣲cherr (@starzkdlin) October 29, 2017

Taken/posted by Joe Keery on Instagram <3 pic.twitter.com/SYCfF1Y8wT — 🍋 (@prkrsmn) January 3, 2026

Thank you, Joe Keery!

