Joe Jonas responds to New Yorkers who filmed him trying to parallel park for 7 minutes

A New York TikToker recently found herself watching an unexpected celebrity moment unfold on the street outside her window. In the short clip, Neha Nas (@neha.nas) recorded Joe Jonas attempting to parallel park on a Manhattan street. An everyday task made infinitely funnier when a famous pop star made the attempt.

The TikTok video was posted on Dec 7 and showed Jonas edging back and forth while trying to park, as viewed from inside a brick building. Text overlay on the video read, “I love New York because I’ve been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last 7 minutes.”

The post didn’t take long to spread across the app and onto other social media sites. Since being posted, the video has more than 11.6 million views and over 2.9 million likes.

Hilariously, Jonas jumped right into the comments and responded with his own joke. He wrote, “And I saw you watch and not help once,” turning the moment into a friendly back-and-forth.

Nas didn’t miss her chance to keep the bit going; she replied, “Listening. Learning. Will do better next time 🤝🫶”

Reactions to the video

As the TikTok video numbers climbed, folks across social platforms couldn’t resist discussing it. Many people shared that they had struggled with the same parking maneuver. Others enjoyed that Jonas reacted without defensiveness, instead leaning into the humor of the situation. Additionally, several commenters praised Nas for capturing a moment that felt both ordinary and absurd.

One tweet from @tearsnessa read, “sending thoughts and prayers rn to joe jonas. nothings happened to him, but the video of him attempting to parallel park has 6 million views.”

sending thoughts and prayers rn to joe jonas. nothings happened to him, but the video of him attempting to parallel park has 6 million views. — sera (@tearsnessa) December 8, 2025

Meanwhile, @Jonas_DailyNews asked, “How many people witnessed Joe Jonas having trouble parking today🤣”

How many people witnessed Joe Jonas having trouble parking today🤣https://t.co/5VseAMPwUF https://t.co/vIFAnWtv5N pic.twitter.com/vf6UJqILLV — Jonas Brothers Daily News 🩵 (@Jonas_DailyNews) December 8, 2025

X user @flllywithme chimed in, “He’s just like me except I would cry.”

He’s just like me except I would cry pic.twitter.com/3PjJ7b4vf6 — Steph 🎅🏻 (@flllywithme) December 8, 2025

Jonas responded in good humor to going viral for his poor parking job. He posted an Instagram video of himself getting “thrown out” of a shop, his jacket and scarf tossed out after him. He walked down the street putting them on. Jonas wrote in the caption, “just finished up parallel parking from yesterday.”

@secret_nyc commented on his video, “Full circle moment for ya… maybe in a …parallel… universe you can parallel park ❤️🫶”

One person gave him props, saying, “Tbf you were trying to park on the trickier side of the road…”

