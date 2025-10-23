Jeremy Strong talked about playing Mark Zuckerberg for the first time: “I’m utterly fascinated by the material”

The Social Network is getting a sequel titled The Social Reckoning, and Jeremy Strong is stepping in to play Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. This week, he addressed the project for the first time.

Aaron Sorkin, who wrote The Social Network, has been tapped to write and direct the sequel. The first film was helmed by David Fincher. As for Strong, The Succession star recently spoke to Variety about the project and addressed taking over the role that earned Jesse Eisenberg an Academy Award nomination in 2011.

“I’m approaching it like I approach everything else with empathy and objectivity, with care,” Strong said when asked how one approaches playing someone like Zuckerberg. “I’m utterly fascinated by the material. It’s one of the great scripts I’ve ever read. I’ve made two films with Aaron. I like to put my feet to the fire.”

When asked if he would reach out to Zuckerberg, Strong coyly replied, “No comment.” You can watch the interview below:

Jeremy Strong on his approach to playing Mark Zuckerberg in “The Social Reckoning” pic.twitter.com/MgE4sIj9zD — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2025

Strong also told The Hollywood Reporter that he has not talked to Eisenberg about the part. “No, I think that has nothing to do with what I’m going to do.”

Fans react to Jeremy Strong’s interview

Some people feel like Strong is already slipping into Zuckerberg’s way of speaking. Strong is known for method acting, so it’s no surprise he’s already working on the voice.

“He started doing it live wtf,” one person wrote. When someone asked what they meant, other people clarified that Strong was using Zuckerberg’s “cadence.” This led to the hilarious comment, “You just got Zucked off and didn’t even know it.”

“Jeremy Strong method acting mid-interview is wild,” another person commented. “A perfect casting if there ever was one,” another person chimed in.

“Method acting taken to the extreme. Jeremy Strong probably started wearing hoodies and practicing awkward stares months before filming even began. The dedication is unreal,” one tweeter joked.

“I love that there’s still a little bit of Kendall Roy in there somewhere,” one Succession fan wrote. You can read some other reactions in the tweet below:

He started doing it live wtf https://t.co/1Cf6hpc2kp — will (@Boshman233) October 19, 2025

The Social Network fans react to sequel

While some people are hyped that Strong is stepping into the role of Zuckerberg, others aren’t happy that the sequel won’t involve Fincher or Eisenberg. Many film fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinions about the project.

“Gimme a Social Network sequel with NOTHING,” someone joked.

“Gimme a Social Network sequel without David Fincher”

“No David Fincher?”

“And no Jesse Eisenberg”

“No Jesse Eisenberg? Hey Jimmy, gimme a Social Network sequel with NOTHIN” https://t.co/864RDrvZ70 pic.twitter.com/2KMFpaBl7d — Seb (@TheSomethingFan) July 31, 2025

“The Social Network is the sort of film that shouldn’t be rebooted, remade, or sequel’d. Why? Whatever comes next has nowhere to go but down because David Fincher’s original remains nearly perfect. I hesitate with this sequel because I just think the original was so special,” one concerned fan wrote.

The Social Network is the sort of film that shouldn’t be rebooted, remade, or sequel’d. Why? Whatever comes next has nowhere to go but down because David Fincher’s original remains nearly perfect. I hesitate with this sequel because I just think the original was so special. pic.twitter.com/5TzVku6itv — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 31, 2025

“Jesse Eisenberg is down to do as many Now You See Me movies as he can, but saying no to a Social Network sequel is taste!” another person tweeted.

Jesse Eisenberg is down to do as many Now You See Me movies as he can, but saying no to a Social Network sequel is taste! — Jillian (@JillianChili) July 31, 2025

“Can we stop calling it a The Social Network sequel then? Like, at this poin,t it’s just a different take on Zuckerberg, just at a different period of his life, completely unrelated to the original film, at the very most it’s an unofficial sequel,” one fan suggested.

Can we stop calling it a The Social Network sequel then? Like at this point it’s just a different take on Zuckerberg just at a different period of his life completely unrelated to the original film, at the very most it’s an unofficial sequel https://t.co/xk0plwnGMc — robbie (@SnyderRyder22) October 20, 2025

In addition to Strong, The Social Reckoning is also set to star Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Bill Burr. Andrew Garfield has confirmed he will not be returning as Eduardo Saverin.

