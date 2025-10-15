“It’s not real”: Jason Kelce sets the record straight after viral quotes about Bad Bunny and the Super Bowl fool the internet

Jason Kelce spoke out this week after fake quotes attributed to him about Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny went viral on social media. The false statements appeared shortly after the announcement that Bad Bunny would perform during the Super Bowl LX halftime show in 2026.

Although misinformation about celebrities spreads quickly online, this case drew extra attention because of the Super Bowl’s massive cultural reach, as well as heightened tensions around racism in the United States.

Jason Kelce, a retired Philadelphia Eagles center and co-host of the New Heights podcast, had stayed mostly quiet about controversies. However, he decided to respond after the fake quotes gained traction among political commentators and fans.

Fake Jason Kelce quote circulates after Bad Dunny’s Super Bowl announcement

Several X accounts shared a post claiming Kelce defended Bad Bunny and criticized those objecting to his halftime selection.

The viral quote read, “If Bad Bunny is a bad fit for the Super Bowl, then maybe the people making these comments are a bad fit for America’s future.”

Kelce quickly denied making that statement. “I normally don’t comment on things like this,” he wrote on X, “but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now.” He added that people should only trust information coming directly from him.

“I appreciate @X putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts specifically, because I do not want to amplify their engagement. But please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real.”

Nearly a day after posting, Kelce’s tweet had more than 2 million views and 26,000 likes. Meanwhile, one post spreading the false quote received a community note clarifying that it was “unverified” and not from any official source, while others remained uncorrected.

Fans rally behind Kelce

Responses to Kelce’s clarification were mixed but largely supportive. Many users thanked him for speaking up, while others mocked the situation’s absurdity.

@BlueGrlRedStayt commented, “I’m sorry, Jason. That sucks. But those of us who have loved you and your podcast for years can kinda spot the bullshit, plus we’re all skeptics to begin with. You do you. We gotcha.”

Another X user, @Soonergirl12, noted similar fake posts about other NFL players, adding, “We know they are fake. No worries.”

@clouds_matcha pointed out, “They can’t get Taylor, so they are attacking Taylor adjacent. Sucks, but we got you. You did the impossible – you made me root for the Eagles.”

Some users also joked about the situation. @RadDadRAL wrote, “So you’re telling me you’re not the new world’s most mysterious man? D*mmit!!”

Others condemned the spread of misinformation, with @chiefsanddawgs saying, “This right here. All you dumba** conservative accounts posting this fake quotes. Should be ashamed and apologize for posting that crap.”

“The quotes about him and Bad Bunny and the Superbowl were made up. That was clear to me when I saw them being spread by a random account that had no sourcing for it,” @MrJoeMcBob wrote on X. “It’s not about whether you agreed with the sentiment or not. He’s entitled to his own words and those were not his.”

One commenter, @dreadfulsean, offered a broader warning, saying, “Unfortunately shit like this is just going to get worse with the implementation of AI generated videos. Before long no one will be able to tell what is real or not in any form of media.”

