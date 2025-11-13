James Van Der Beek is selling “Dawson’s Creek” merch to fund his cancer treatment

James Van Der Beek is parting ways with some of the most iconic pieces from his TV and film career. The Dawson’s Creek actor, 48, revealed that he’s selling memorabilia from the beloved teen series, as well as other projects, to help cover medical expenses related to his ongoing cancer treatment.

Van Der Beek’s cancer diagnosis

Van Der Beek publicly shared his Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis last November. Since then, the actor has been open about his health journey and the challenges of balancing treatment with family life. He told People that the decision to let go of the keepsakes came after “unexpected twists and turns” over the past year.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them,” he said. “With all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now.”

Earlier this year, Van Der Beek was sadly absent from the long-awaited Dawson’s Creek reunion. In September, the rest of the original cast gathered at New York’s Richard Rodgers Theatre for a live table reading of the show’s 1998 pilot episode. The event raised funds for F Cancer and Van Der Beek’s cancer treatments.

Unfortunately, Van Der Beek couldn’t attend in person due to back-to-back stomach illnesses.

He later addressed fans through Instagram, writing, “Despite every effort … I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

Although he missed the event, the actor recorded a video message that played during the reading. His wife, Kimberly, and their children appeared onstage, joining the cast for a performance of the show’s theme song, Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want To Wait.” Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in for Van Der Beek during the table read.

What to expect at the auction

To raise funds for his treatment, Van Der Beek partnered with Propstore for its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, running from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7. All proceeds will go directly toward his medical care.

Among the items is the necklace Dawson gifted Joey for prom, valued between $26,400 and $52,800. Fans can also bid on Dawson’s outfit from the TV show’s pilot episode, estimated at around $4,000, as well as Van Der Beek’s cleats and West Canaan Coyotes hat from his 1999 film Varsity Blues.

“While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items,” he told People, “it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.”

Interested fans can register now, with live in-room bidding taking place in London on Dec 6 and global online participation open through Dec 7.

