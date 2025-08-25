“Mind your business”: Jameela Jamil calls out Serena Williams for promoting GLP-1 weight loss drug

Serena Williams sparked a heated debate after revealing she lost 31 pounds using a GLP-1 drug. While the tennis legend praised the medication for helping her reach her postpartum goals, actress Jameela Jamil quickly pushed back, warning fans about the drug’s “devastating” risks and questioning the ethics of celebrity endorsements.

In an interview with People published on Aug 21, 2025, Williams praised the medication. She explained that despite healthy eating and intense training, she struggled with her weight. “It was crazy because I’d never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy, and could never get down to where I needed to be at,” she said in the interview.

GLP-1 is short for glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. Some of the more common brands include Mounjaro and Ozempic.

Jameela Jamil raises concerns about GLP-1 side effects

English actress Jameela Jamil issued a sharp warning online, drawing attention to the potential dangers of these drugs. Over the weekend, she posted on Instagram about what she described as the “devastating” risks tied to GLP-1.

Jamil reminded her followers that celebrities often have access to elite doctors unavailable to the average person, making celebrity endorsements especially concerning. She also highlighted the fact that Serena’s husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, is an investor in the company that owns GLP-1.

Jamil listed possible side effects from official drug websites, including gastric paralysis, pancreatitis, thyroid issues, and osteoporosis. Jamil also pointed to reports of depression, malnutrition, and even suicide. “These ‘miracle’ weight loss drugs come at a price,” her post read.

She then urged people to research before making medical decisions. “Go ahead and take the drug or anything you like… Please just make sure you have access to proper healthcare before you make the decision to take any drug that has drastic results,” she wrote.

The bigger issue is one of the world’s top athletes feeling the need to make her body smaller

Although Jamil’s warning gained traction, folks online turned their attention to society at large. Commenters expressed concern that a world record-holding athlete felt pressure to take a weight loss drug at all, arguing this reflects unrealistic cultural beauty standards rather than a personal health choice.

Critics also questioned the message sent when one of the greatest athletes alive endorsed pharmaceutical weight loss. Several pointed out that Williams, who built a career on power and endurance, represented strength beyond appearance. Therefore, her promotion of GLP-1 struck some as troubling.

@jon4hry4n tweeted, “something so evil about looking at a body that literally broke world records and thinking it needs to be smaller.”

Some supported Serena Williams based on her story of struggling with reaching a weight that she is comfortable with. They focused on how she claimed to have tried everything before giving weight loss drugs a try.

And others urged Jamil to keep her opinions regarding other people’s bodies to herself. “Mind your business – her body, her decision,” wrote @mazzy_bee_17.

